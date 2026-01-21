When is The Traitors UK 2026 final? Last episode date and time confirmed

The Traitors 2026 line-up. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

By Jenny Mensah

The last week of the hit BBC reality game show is upon us, but when does the final air and how long will it be?

After the success of the UK's first series of Celebrity Traitors aired last year, fans wondered if the civilian version of the show would still have the same magic.

But as soon as Traitors series 4 kicked-off, it was clear that we needn't have worried, with the much-loved reality game show being more exciting than ever.

Now, as the series prepares to draw to a close, we ask, when is The Traitors final on TV and what time does it start?

Find out everything you need to know about the conclusion of the series below...

When is The Traitors 2026 final?

The Traitors UK final and twelfth episode will air on Friday 23rd January on BBC One and iPlayer at the slightly later time of 8.30pm

It will be followed by the final episode of The Traitors Uncloaked, hosted by Radio X DJ Ed Gamble.

hosted by Radio X DJ Episode 10 and 11 of The Traitors will air on Wednesday 21st January and Thursday 22nd January from 8pm.

When is the next series of The Traitors UK?

The next series of The Traitors UK has not been confirmed yet, but the show is already casting for people to take part, so we can guarantee the show will be returning for a fifth outing.

Since the series typically air around New Year's Day, perhaps we can expect the fifth season to kick off on 1st January 2027.

However, we do know a series of The Celebrity Traitors has already been confirmed for 2026. Although its release date is still to be confirmed, it's probably likely to drop around autumn in October this year.

How to apply for The Traitors UK?

Fans can apply for the next series The Traitors UK by filling the online form at studiolambert.com/project/take-part-the-traitors-uk.

