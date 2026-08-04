Trainspotting The Musical UK tour cancelled due to "lower than expected ticket sales"

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic 90s film - based on Irvine Welsh's novel of the same name - came to the stage in London's West End this July, but has failed to sell sufficient tickets for its tour.

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Trainspotting The Musical has cancelled its UK tour due to "lower than expected ticket sales".

The iconic Danny Boyle-directed adaptation - which was released in 1996 and catapulted the careers of Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and more - was taken from the big screen to the stage last month.

Written by the book's original novelist Irvine Welsh and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the show debuted at Theatre Royal Haymarket in The West End on 15th July, however its plans to visit cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester has now been scrapped because of lack of demand.

As reported by whatsonstage.com, the show wrote in a statement on Monday (3rd July) wrote: "The forthcoming UK tour of Trainspotting The Musical, which was due to begin on 19 October, has been cancelled.

"We are very grateful to our cast, crew and creative team for their dedication to the production, but the current economic climate has resulted in lower than expected ticket sales. Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase with full refund details. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

According to the outlet, performer and resident director Keiran Brown shared on Facebook in a now deleed post: “The UK tour has sadly been cancelled – just not selling unfortunately for us. If Edinburgh of all places is stuck on 19 per cent sales – you know you’re f***ed..!”

The West End run of the show ends on 5th September 2026.

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Irvine Welsh, Caroline Jay Ranger and the cast of Trainspotting: The Musical. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Irvine Welsh previously said of the show: "This musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film. The various stage adaptations of Trainspotting have become acclaimed and moving theatrical experiences and the soundtrack to the movie is obviously iconic. So it made sense to put the music and words together to create an explosive, provocative and entertaining show. People need to think about the world we're living in, and we offer that inspection, but they also really need to sing their hearts out and laugh their heads off - it's what being human is all about - and they'll be well served with this too."

The press release also read: "Radical, invigorating and life-affirming, this provocative, unforgettable experience will have even the most sceptical leave on a consciousness-altering high.

"Trainspotting is not just a show. It’s a moment. It’s a manifesto. It’s who we are.

CHOOSE LIFE."

Watch the trailer for Trainspotting The Musical below:

Trainspotting The Musical - Trailer

Trainspotting was released in the UK on 23rd February 1996 and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year, amassing over $76 million worldwide.

The film won a slew of awards including the BAFTA for Best Screenplay and in 1999 it was ranked the 10th in the BFI's Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century.

To this day, the film is still considered one of the most celebrated British novel adaptations, with its accompanying soundtrack - which included tracks by Iggy Pop, Blondie and New Order - up there among the most iconic of all time.

In 2017 its sequel T2 Trainspotting was released, which saw Mark Renton return to Scotland after 20 years.

Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life"

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