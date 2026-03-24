Trainspotting The Musical set for world premiere at London's West End

Ewan McGregor as Renton in the film and Robbie Scott, who will play the character on stage. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic 90s film - based on Irvine Welsh's novel of the same name - is coming to the stage this July.

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Trainspotting is set for a musical reboot this summer.

The iconic Danny Boyle-directed film - which was released in 1996 and catapulted the careers of Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and more - is being taken from the screen to the stage.

30 years after the cult classic was released, Trainspotting The Musical will premiere at Theatre Royal Haymarket in The West End from 15th July 2026.

Written by the book's original novelist Irvine Welsh and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the play will see 26-year-old actor Robbie Scott take on the role of Renton (played in the film by McGregor), with further casting to be announced soon.

Robbie Scott stars as Renton in Trainspotting The Musical. Picture: Press

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Irvine Welsh said in a press release: "This musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film. The various stage adaptations of Trainspotting have become acclaimed and moving theatrical experiences and the soundtrack to the movie is obviously iconic. So it made sense to put the music and words together to create an explosive, provocative and entertaining show. People need to think about the world we're living in, and we offer that inspection, but they also really need to sing their hearts out and laugh their heads off - it's what being human is all about - and they'll be well served with this too."

The press release also explains that the stage show will feature "some of the electrifying tracks from the film that defined a generation" alongside original songs courtesy of Stephen McGuinness and Irvine Welsh.

It adds: "Radical, invigorating and life-affirming, this provocative, unforgettable experience will have even the most sceptical leave on a consciousness-altering high.

"Trainspotting is not just a show. It’s a moment. It’s a manifesto. It’s who we are.

CHOOSE LIFE."

Watch the trailer for Trainspotting The Musical below:

Trainspotting The Musical - Trailer

Trainspotting was released in the UK on 23rd February 1996 and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year, amassing over $76 million worldwide.

The film one a slew of awards including the BAFTA for Best Screenplay and in 1999 it was ranked the 10th in the BFI's Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century.

To this day, the film is still considered one of the most celebrated British novel adaptations, with its accompanying soundtrack - which included tracks by Iggy Pop, Blondie and New Order - up there among the most iconic of all time.

In 2017 its sequel T2 Trainspotting was released, which saw Mark Renton return to Scotland after 20 years.

Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life"

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