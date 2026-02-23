Trainspotting turns 30: We look back at the 10 most iconic moments in the film

Ewan McGregor stars as Mark Renton in Trainspotting in 1996. Picture: AJ Pics/Alamy

As Danny Boyle's take on the Irvine Welsh novel is now 30 years old, Radio X picks the most memorable moments from this classic film.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trainspotting is 30 years old today (Monday 23rd February 2026). Whether you laughed along with the characters, nodded along to its incredible soundtrack or watched the film in between parted fingers, no one can deny how influential the Danny Boyle-directed film was.

Released on 23rd February 1996, the adaptation of the Irvine Welsh novel about heroin addicts in 90s Edinburgh made stars of Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Kelly Macdonald and gave us some of the most unforgettable scenes in the history of film.

As the pop culture masterpiece turns 30, we look back at some the most iconic moments in the film.

Choose Life The opening credits are probably some of the most memorable in British film history. Not only does Renton and co. running away from security guards make for an exhilarating start to the film, but them doing it to the sound of Iggy Pop's Lust For Life only makes it more epic. Choose Life - Trainspotting (1-12) Movie CLIP (1996) HD.mp4 Renton visits The Worst Toilet In Scotland Renton diving after his suppositories is undeniably one of the most gruesome scenes in the film and makes your local public toilet seem like a walk in the park. Trainspotting (1996) | The Worst Toilet in Scotland Spud gives the worst interview ever After being fed Class As by Renton, Spud goes on to give the most bizarre interview of all time. Needless to say, he didn't get the job. Trainspotting - Ewan McGreagor - Spud's Job Interview Renton overdoses Renton's overdose after "a visit to the Mother Superior' is undeniably one of the most harrowing moments of the film. And it all happens to the backdrop of Lou Reed's Perfect Day. Pretty iconic. Trainspotting: "Just A Perfect Day" Scene (1080p HD) Spud s***s the bed Staying the night is always fraught with obstacles, but nobody EVER anticipates having to wrestle a poo-filled sheet away from the breakfast table the next morning. Trainspotting - Spud's Brown Sheet Scene The baby dies Possibly the most disturbing and tragic scenes of the entire film occurs when baby Dawn dies, not only because of the incident itself, but because it doesn't stop the characters going down the path of self-destruction. Trainspotting - No Theory To Explain A Moment Like This Scene The bar brawl Just in case there was any doubt as to how psychotic Begbie is, this scene clears it all up for the viewer, but in the words of Tommy: "He's a mate, so what can you do?" "Trainspotting" - Bar Scene HD Renton and Diane go home together The bit where Temptation leads to Atomic attraction... which leads to Diane in a school uniform the next morning. Trainspotting - Renton meets Diane Renton goes cold turkey in his bedroom Diane sings, baby Dawn crawls on the ceiling and Renton has an all-round terrible time of it when his parents force him into junkie limbo. Thoroughly harrowing stuff... which makes it all the more memorable. Trainspotting bedroom scene The final scene/Renton's change of plan The moment he catches the eye of poor Spud just gets us every time! Trainspotting (1996) - Final Scene [HD]

