Frozen 2: official trailers, cast, release date, plot & more

The latest trailer for the second instalment of the hit Disney franchise sees Elsa and Anna in danger once more as favourites return.

Disney have released a brand new trailer for Frozen 2.

The follow-up to the hugely successful franchise has shared a new official full length trailer, which suggests the kingdom of Arendelle could be in severe danger due to another magical threat.

Watch the latest trailer for the animated film above.

The trailer also sees the return of much-loved characters including snow man Olaf and introduces the story of the enchanted forest, which seems to be luring Elsa in.

Find out everything we know about the kids' film so far here...

Frozen 2 screenshot trailer. Picture: YouTube/Disney

When is Frozen 2 set for release?

According to its trailer, the film is set for release in cinemas on 22 November.

Who stars in Frozen 2?

Frozen 2 sees the return of Idina Menzel as the voice of Elsa and Kristen Bell as the voice of Anna.

See more of the cast below:

Jonathan Groff - Kristoff

Evan Rachel Wood - Iduna

Alfred Molina - King Agnarr

Josh Gad - Olaff

Sterling K. Brown - Lieutenant Matthias

Jason Ritter - Ryder

What is the plot of Frozen 2?

According to a synopsis on IMDb: "Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom."

Who directs Frozen 2?

The animated film is helmed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.