Frozen 2: official trailers, cast, release date, plot & more

23 September 2019, 16:39

The latest trailer for the second instalment of the hit Disney franchise sees Elsa and Anna in danger once more as favourites return.

Disney have released a brand new trailer for Frozen 2.

The follow-up to the hugely successful franchise has shared a new official full length trailer, which suggests the kingdom of Arendelle could be in severe danger due to another magical threat.

Watch the latest trailer for the animated film above.

The trailer also sees the return of much-loved characters including snow man Olaf and introduces the story of the enchanted forest, which seems to be luring Elsa in.

Find out everything we know about the kids' film so far here...

Frozen 2 screenshot trailer
Frozen 2 screenshot trailer. Picture: YouTube/Disney

When is Frozen 2 set for release?

According to its trailer, the film is set for release in cinemas on 22 November.

Who stars in Frozen 2?

Frozen 2 sees the return of Idina Menzel as the voice of Elsa and Kristen Bell as the voice of Anna.

See more of the cast below:

Jonathan Groff - Kristoff

Evan Rachel Wood - Iduna

Alfred Molina - King Agnarr

Josh Gad - Olaff

Sterling K. Brown - Lieutenant Matthias

Jason Ritter - Ryder

What is the plot of Frozen 2?

According to a synopsis on IMDb: "Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom."

Who directs Frozen 2?

The animated film is helmed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Paul Aaron stars in Netflix's new Breaking Bad movie El Camino

Netflix's Breaking Bad movie El Camino with Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman: trailers, cast, release date & more
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis in Ghostbusters (1984)

What are Bill Murray's best movie roles?

Peaky Blinders stars Harry Kirton, Cillian Murphy, Finn Cole and Paul Anderson

The Peaky Blinders effect prompts record tourist visits to Birmingham
Thom Yorke Performs In Rome

Radiohead's Thom Yorke: I was asked to do Strictly Come Dancing

Radiohead

Pierce Brosnan : Photocall - 45th Deauville American Film Festival

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan backs idea of female 007

Latest On Radio X

KISS

KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down to headline Download 2020

Download Festival 2019

BRIT Awards 2019 statue designed by Sir David Adjaye

BRIT Awards to scrap Best Male and Female categories to include non-binary artists for 2021?
Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Sam Fender announces spring 2020 UK headline tour

Sam Fender

Liam Gallagher onstage with Bonehead at the O2 Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019

WATCH: Liam Gallagher plays Oasis classic Rock ’N’ Roll Star live in Manchester

Liam Gallagher

Ross Jarman, Ryan Jarman and Gary Jarman from The Cribs, 2009

Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups

Features

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

PHOTOS: Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender at O₂ Ritz in Manchester

Liam Gallagher