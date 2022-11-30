Too Hot To Handle season 4: Netflix release date, cast and more

Too Hot To Handle will return for a fourth season this year. Picture: Netflix

The Netflix show will be returning for a third season, but when can we expect it to be released and who will it feature? Find out here.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is back for yet another series in 2022.

The dating show with a twist sees a group of young, attractive singles put in a tropical paradise together and asks them to keep their hands off each other in the hopes of scoring a huge cash prize.

Find out when Too Hot To Handle season 4 is released, who is in the cast and what else can we expect from the fourth instalment of the show here.

When is Too Hot To Handle season 4 out?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is released on 7th December 2023. The season will be split in two parts, with the first five episodes being released first and the second five episodes released a week later on 14th December.

Who's in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4?

Brittan, 22, Hawaii, USA, Model - Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd

Creed, 24, Perth, Australia, Entrepreneur - Instagram: @CreedMckinnon

Dominique, 23, Colorado, USA, Student - Instagram: @DominiqueDefoe

James, 23, Hawaii, USA, Student and PT - Instagram: @JamesPendergrass_

@JamesPendergrass_ Jawahir, 22, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Model - Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa

@JawahirKhalifa Kayla, 22, Los Angeles, USA, Model - Instagram: @KaylaRichart

@KaylaRichart Nick, 28, Michigan, USA, Artist - Instagram: @NickKici

Nigel, 29, New Jersey, USA, Entrepreneur and Model - Instagram: @NigelEuro_

Seb, 24, Glasgow, Racing Driver - Instagram: @SebMelrose

Sophie, 22, Brighton, UK, Event Manager - Instagram: @SophieStonehouse

The Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast have been revealed. Picture: Netflix

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?

The fourth season of of Too Hot To Handle is filmed in a luxury villa in the Caribbean.

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 4?

A teaser trailer confirms that once again, contestants will be duped into thinking they're on a reality show- this time called Wild Love, before it becomes apparent that they are in fact on Too Hot To Handle and under Lana's strictly rules.

Netflix writes: "Ten super hot singles will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean thinking they’re on a new dating show called Wild Love, hosted by Lopez himself. The stakes are high in this fake reality series, and contestants are hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever. As the teaser shows, little do they know that they’re really on Too Hot to Handle — and Lana still has her eyes on everyone.

"The prize money is as high as their sex drives, but taking the cash home won’t be so easy. Can they abstain from sex and self-gratification in order to form meaningful connections and keep the money, or will their temptations prove too strong to resist? With Lopez and Lana fooling everyone, this new season’s twist is the show’s biggest one yet."

Mario Lopez helps pull the wool over the cast's eyes in Too Hot To Handle 4. Picture: Netflix

What's prize fund on Too Hot To Handle 4?

Season 3 saw the prize fund double to $200,000, so it's likely with the series being more popular than ever, the show will be offering up the hefty sum again.

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond on Too Hot To Handle 3. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson took home the grand prize in THTH 3. The runner-up was Nathan Soan Mingomezulu.

Marvin and Melinda from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?

If you need a recap, the last season was won by Marvin Anthony, a model and influencer from Paris who, after the deductions, left the show with a $55,000 cash prize. He left with Melinda on the show, but let things fizzle between them shortly after.

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 1?

The contestants of Too Hot To Handle season 1 did slightly better, getting to the final with $75,000 of prize money left.. The first series had multiple winners who all got a cut of the winnings but as 24-year-old Harry Jowsey and 27-year-old Francesca Farago were first to collect their winnings, many fans see them as the true winners of the show.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 starts on Netflix on Wednesday 7th December.