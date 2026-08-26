Tim Curry, star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, dies aged 80

The actor, who was best known for playing Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at age 80.

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Tim Curry has died at age 80.

The legendary actor - who was best known for portraying the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show - passed away on Tuesday 25th August.

According to TMZ, the news was confirmed by his longtime agent Marcia Hurwitz, to the New York Times.

In recent years, Curry dealt with significant health problems after a major stroke in 2012 left him unable to walk. He continued to work as a voice actor across film, TV and video games until his death.

Timothy James Curry was born on 19th April 1946 in Grappenhall in Warrington, Cheshire. He was the son of school secretary Patricia (née Langmead) and Royal Navy chaplain James Curry.

A star of stage-and-screen, Curry's first acting job after university was in the original London production of the game-changing rock musical Hair in 1968.

In 1973 a fellow Hair cast member Richard O'Brien asked Curry to audition for his new musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, casting him the role of the "sweet transvestite" Dr Frank-N-Furter.

After his first outing of the outrageous lingerie-wearing character on stage in the upstairs theatre at London's Royal Court in 1973, the show amassed popularity and culminated in an on-screen adaptation.

The film - which also starred O'Brien alongside Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn Meat Loaf - gradually became a fan favourite, gaining cult popularity and becoming the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry and Patricia Quinn as Riff Raff, Dr Frank-N-Furter and Magenta in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Picture: Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images

Curry also took on the original role

Curry never married and kept his personal life private. However, in October 2025, he published a memoir titled Vagabond, which he promoted again just 12 days before his death on Instagram.

He ended the message with the quote: "Well. How nice," in a nod to an iconic line from The Rocky Horror picture show.

In a candid interview with CBS in 2025, Tim Curry discussed his thoughts on mortality. "I don't feel death," he mused. "I try to avoid it, as I think we all do. But I suspect that in the end I will welcome it".

Quizzed as to what he means by the statement, he added: "Well, I think it might be quite comforting to go bye bye and I'd quite like to earn it."

He added: "I think I might embrace it".

Watch the full interview below:

From 2025: Tim Curry

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