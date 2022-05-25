Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, release date, cast and what to expect

The trailer for the next in the Thor franchise has been revealed. Find out everything we know about the film so far, including its release date, cast and what to expect.

The official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has been released and its left Marvel fans feeling more excited than ever for the next in the Thor franchise.

The superhero film - starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character - is due to come out this June and it looks like it's going to be as funny, clever and as action-packed as ever.

So when can we expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be released and who's in the cast? Find out here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release in 2022. Picture: Marvel Studios

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released?

Thor: Love and Thunder is released on July 8th, 2022 in the US and is thought to be the same across the globe.

Is there a Thor: Love and Thunder trailer?

Yes there is an official trailer for Thor, which dropped in May. Watch it here:

Who stars in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foste, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Vin Disel as Groot, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pem Kelemntieff as Mantis, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Dave Batista as Drax and more.

What can we expect from Thor: Love and Thunder?

A description reads: "Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who - to Thor's surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

