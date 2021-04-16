This Time with Alan Partridge series 2 trailer and release date revealed

16 April 2021, 16:29 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 16:34

A teaser and release date for the second helping of the BBC comedy starring Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge has been revealed.

This Time with Alan Partridge has shared a first look ahead of its return this month.

The British comedy series, which stars Steve Coogan as the much-loved titular character first aired in 2019 and is now set to grace our screens again this year.

Watch the trailer for the second helping of the comedy series above.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge
This Time with Alan Partridge returns this month. Picture: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

The trailer sees fictional TV personality Partridge and his co-host sample a cocktail which is made with egg white. Unfortunately for the famously stuck-in-the-past and stuck-in-his ways character, he thinks it's an absolute no no!

Short but sweet, the trailer suggests that Coogan's character will continue to ever so slightly miss the mark during his magazine, show which sends up the likes of The One Show and This Morning.

When is This time with Alan Partridge series 2 out?

This Time with Alan Partridge series two premieres on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 30 April. 

