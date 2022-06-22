The Wittering Whitehalls podcast is coming to Global Player!

Married for 36 years with three children, the Whitehalls have plenty of wisdom to give – and now they’re offering their advice to the general public.

On Monday 27th June, Michael and Hilary Whitehall are launching a brand new podcast The Wittering Whitehalls via Global Player.

Appearing alongside their son Jack Whitehall, Michael and Hilary were introduced to global audiences on Netflix’s Travels With My Father.

With a combined social following of nearly a million, they’ve gone on to become a much-loved comedy duo: Michael charming audiences with his trademark grumpiness and Hilary with her never-ending optimism.

Join Michael and Hilary Whitehall at their Thames embankment home as they share the wit, wisdom and knowledge on a range of topics, chosen by YOU!

The Wittering Whitehalls podcast launches on 27th June. Picture: Global

Perhaps you've got a nuisance neighbour, or an awkward conversation that you've put off for too long... Why not ask the Whitehalls what THEY would do!?

You can email your questions, thoughts or problems to TheWitteringWhitehalls@gmail.com

Hilary will do her best to give a balanced, considered answer and Michael.... Won't do that.

Episodes 1 and 2 will drop on Monday 27th June!