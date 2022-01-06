The Wasteland movie on Netflix: What to know about the Spanish horror

The Wasteland is available on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Find out about the new Spanish horror on Netflix, including who's in the cast, what to expect and what the early reviews say.

The Wasteland has only just been released on Netflix, but it's already got people talking.

The film, which also goes by the name El paramo or The Beast, is the next in a line of Spanish horrors to drop on the streaming site, so there were plenty of high hopes for it.

But who stars in the first feature film to come from David Casademunt and what are the reviews and reactions so far?

Find out what you need to know about The Wasteland film on Netflix here.

When is The Wasteland on Netflix?

The Wasteland is released on Netflix on 6th January 2022.

Who's in The Wasteland cast?

The Wasteland stars Inma Cuestra as Lucia, Asier Flores as Diego, Robert Alamo as Salvador and Alejandra Howard as Juana.

THE WASTELAND

(On Netflix January 6)

The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together. pic.twitter.com/hKpOda5p4X — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 1, 2022

What is The Wasteland about?

Netflix's synopsis reads: "A 19th-century family living in seclusion is visited by an evil being that feeds on fear. Can little Diego save his mother from the beast — and herself?"

The film, which mainly follows the characters of Lucia and Diego, explains in its exposition that in the 19th century families and and individuals chose to live in isolation - with no concept of neighbourhood - due to deadly wars.

We then meet Lucia, Salvador and their son Diego, who live in a home behind bars which they are not supposed to cross. Salvador tells a tale of a story of beast who attacks all those who fear it and when Salvador heads out to get some supplies, the young boy's surroundings take on a more sinister and threatening presence.

Is there a trailer for The Wasteland?

Yes, you can watch the trailers for the film which comes in Spanish and is also dubbed in English below.

See the Spanish language trailer below:

Watch the English language trailer here:

What are the reviews and reactions so far?

Though dubbed as a Spanish horror, if you're looking to get your gruesome kicks, then you're probably in the wrong place. The Wasteland is less about gore and jump shots and more about the fear of fear itself and the anxiety and paranoia that's brought on from isolation... which sounds a painfully similar since the pandemic.

More than anything, the film perhaps is a comment on the need for community and how without it, even imagined fears can become deadly.

The acting performances of Cuesta and Flores are especially commended, with many praising the young actor on his ability to portray a range of emotions.

But don't just take our word for it. Why not just watch it for yourself?

The Wasteland is available to stream on Netflix