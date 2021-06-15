The Morning Show season two: Release date, cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

The second instalment of the hit series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is almost upon us. Find out when it's released and what to expect here.

The Morning Show was a hit when it first burst into our screens in 2019 and now it's almost time for its second season.

The series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, follows a morning television presenter who is disgraced by sexual misconduct allegations and the subsequent consequences for his colleagues and the show's staff.

Holding a mirror up to the #MeToo movement and its many dimensions, the award-winning show left audiences on a cliffhanger wondering what would happen next.

It's clear - after being forced to have a break due to the coronavirus pandemic - that there's huge anticipation for the next helping of the series, but when exactly will The Morning Show season two be released on Apple TV+, who returns in the cast and what can we expect from the plot?

Find out the answer to these questions and more here.

The Morning Show season two is released in September 2021. Picture: YouTube/Apple TV+

When is The Morning Show season two released?

The Morning Show season two is out on 17 September 2021 on Apple TV+.

Who is in the cast for The Morning Show season two?

Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the show. We will also see Steve Carell make his return as disgraced morning TV presenter Mitch Kessler. Also returning are the likes of Billy Crudup, who stars as Cory Ellison, and Mark Duplass who plays Chip Black.

Joining the cast will be the likes of Greta Lee, who plays Stella Bak, Julianna Margulies, who plays Laura Peterson, Ruairi O'Connor, who will play Ty Fitzgerald and Hasan Minhaj, who will play Eric.

Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston all return in The Morning Show season 2. Picture: Apple TV+

What can we expect from The Morning Show season two?

As the teaser trailer reveals, we will see Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) dealing with the consequences of their controversial decision to go on air with their grievances and lift the lid on The Morning Show. After Alex publicly departs from the show, we see Cory attempt to get her back. Meanwhile, it seems like Bradley forges on with a new co-host, but she doesn't seem to be happy about her position. Mitch (Steve Carell) appears to make an attempt some kind of redemption, while Alex's world seems to be threatened once again.

A synopsis also reads: "Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play."

Jennifer Aniston teased that the COVID-19 pandemic would be incorporated into season two. Picture: YouTube/Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston also revealed plans to incorporate the pandemic into the show, telling Deadline back in 2020: "We had a good six or maybe seven outlines already done, and we were in the middle of shooting [episodes] one and two. And then there was just this feeling, and I couldn’t put my finger on it, and the producers couldn’t put their finger on it, but it was like something’s missing and I don’t know what it is. And then the COVID crisis happened."

The Friends star added: "Now, again, Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting. I mean, I’m not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network. Alex has a breakdown/breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it’s like complete awareness, like she just popped into reality and was like, “What the f***?” And this vomit of guilt and everything, this confession on live television happens. So, we’re entering season two with, okay, this enormous seismic shift has just taken place, and we went to black, and we’re out. Now what?"

