The Inbetweeners to return as creators sign new deal

The Inbetweeners could be set to return. Picture: Maximum Film/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley have struck an agreement, which they've said "paves the way" for a return of the hit comedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Inbetweeners is set to return over a decade after it first aired.

The hit sitcom - starring Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Black Harrison as school friends Simon Cooper, Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright and Neil Sutherland - aired for three series between 2008 and 2010 and spawned two feature films in 2011 and 2014.

Now, creators, Damon Beesley and Iain Morris and their company, Fudge Park, have signed a new partnership with Banijay UK, which they say “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title”.

The duo confirmed in a statement that it was: “Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends).”

No major details have been confirmed but a statement by Banijay has revealed the move “unlocks the rights and the potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV, and stage".

Read more:

Meanwhile, Joe Thomas - who played Simon Cooper in the coming-of-age comedy series - has broken his silence amid the news teasing that he'd be up for being part of the reboot and "spending time" with both the cast and the creators.

Speaking to The Sun on behalf of Quizlet, he said: "I feel enormously close to all those people and, obviously, I love spending time with them. If there was an opportunity to spend more time with them in any capacity, I’d love that… that’s pretty much all I can say."

The actor added: "I've always been really, really drawn to brilliant writing and I genuinely think, despite filthy language, The Inbetweeners is a brilliantly written comedy.

"They’re much more difficult to do than people think, so, honestly, if it was a case of doing more I do have faith in Iain and Damon. It’s their show actually. I mean I’m very much a follow the people person.”

Will James Buckley do The Inbetweeners again?

Read more: