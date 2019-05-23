Terminator: Dark Fate teaser sees return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor

23 May 2019

Get the first look at the action film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which also sees Linda Hamilton's return as Sarah Connor.

The first look at Terminator: Dark Fate has arrived, and given their fans plenty to sink their teeth into.

The next in the Terminator franchise of course sees Arnold Schwarzenegger feature, as Linda Hamilton makes a welcomed return as Sarah Connor.

Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate
Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate. Picture: YouTube/Paramount Pictures

The film, which is directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, acts as a sequel to The Terminator and T2: Judgement Day.

Other stars in the film include Mackenzie Davis as Grace and Natalia Reyes as Dami Ramons.

Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release on 1 November 2019.

