WATCH: Taron Egerton sings Elton John's Rocket Man in official video as soundtrack is announced
2 May 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 13:02
Hear the actor's rendition of the Elton John hit in a video released ahead of the Rocketman film and its official soundtrack.
Taron Egerton's full cover of Elton John's Rocket Man has been unveiled.
The official video comes ahead of the the Rocketman film, which will tell the story of the legendary musician's rise to fame, and hits UK cinemas on 22 May.
Watch the video above, which sees Egerton singing in the studio, interspersed with clips from the forthcoming film.
Today also sees the details of the Rocketman soundtrack revealed.
Elton John said of the release: "It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music - not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant.
"I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I've been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story."
Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture is set for release on 24 May 2019.
See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:
1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)
2. I Want Love
3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)
4. Thank You For All Your Loving
5. Border Song
6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude
7. Your Song
8. Amoreena
9. Crocodile Rock
10. Tiny Dancer
11. Take Me To The Pilot
12. Hercules
13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
14. Honky Cat
15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude
16. Rocket Man
17. Bennie and the Jets
18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down
- Interlude
19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
21. I’m Still Standing
22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again
Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars watching party: