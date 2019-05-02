WATCH: Taron Egerton sings Elton John's Rocket Man in official video as soundtrack is announced

2 May 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 13:02

Hear the actor's rendition of the Elton John hit in a video released ahead of the Rocketman film and its official soundtrack.

Taron Egerton's full cover of Elton John's Rocket Man has been unveiled.

The official video comes ahead of the the Rocketman film, which will tell the story of the legendary musician's rise to fame, and hits UK cinemas on 22 May.

Watch the video above, which sees Egerton singing in the studio, interspersed with clips from the forthcoming film.

Today also sees the details of the Rocketman soundtrack revealed.

READ MORE: Does Taron Egerton sing and play piano in the Rocketman film?

The artwork for the Rocketman soundtrack
The artwork for the Rocketman soundtrack. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Taron Egerton says Rocketman will be a more "grown up" film than Bohemian Rhapsody

Elton John said of the release: "It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music - not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant.

"I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listeElton John said of the release: "It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music - not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant.

"I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I've been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story."

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture is set for release on 24 May 2019.

See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down

- Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars watching party:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Sonic The Hedgehog trailer still

VIDEO: Sonic The Hedgehog: Trailers, cast, release date, reactions & more
Liam Cunningham who plays Ser Davos in Game of Thrones

VIDEO: Game of Thrones cast send well wishes to dying 88-year-old hospice patient
Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in Times Square

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in New York's Times Square
Line of Duty

PHOTO: Martin Compston sends Line of Duty fans into frenzy over theory Dot Cottan returns from the dead
Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

A still of Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary

Liam Gallagher announces As It Was world premiere & live performance at Alexandra Palace

Liam Gallagher

The Stone Roses John Squire and Mani pose with David Beckham at the Kent & Curwen show during London Men's Fashion Week in June 2018

VIDEO: When The Stone Roses dedicated a song to David Beckham...

The Stone Roses

Noel Gallagher 2019

Noel Gallagher's new Black Star Dancing single: listen here

Noel Gallagher

The Stone Roses: Alan 'Reni' Wren, John Squire, Gary 'Mani' Mounfield and Ian Brown.

10 things you didn’t know about The Stone Roses’ classic debut album

The Stone Roses

Robert Smith attends a photo-call for the release of the album Disintegration by The Cure in May 1989 in London, England.

10 things you didn’t know about The Cure’s Disintegration album

The Cure

Glastonbury Festival's The Common area in 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

Glastonbury Festival