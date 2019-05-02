WATCH: Taron Egerton sings Elton John's Rocket Man in official video as soundtrack is announced

Hear the actor's rendition of the Elton John hit in a video released ahead of the Rocketman film and its official soundtrack.

Taron Egerton's full cover of Elton John's Rocket Man has been unveiled.

The official video comes ahead of the the Rocketman film, which will tell the story of the legendary musician's rise to fame, and hits UK cinemas on 22 May.

Watch the video above, which sees Egerton singing in the studio, interspersed with clips from the forthcoming film.

Today also sees the details of the Rocketman soundtrack revealed.

The artwork for the Rocketman soundtrack. Picture: Press

Elton John said of the release: "It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music - not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant.

"I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I've been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story."

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture is set for release on 24 May 2019.

See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down

- Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars watching party: