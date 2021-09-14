Tanya Fear: Missing Doctor Who star has been found, her family confirms

By Jenny Mensah

The actress, who was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Thursday 9 September, has been found alive.

Tanya Fear, the British actress who was reported missing, has been found alive.

As reported by Sky News, a fan Twitter account run by her family named Find Tanya Fear, wrote: "Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you".

Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

A statement attached to the tweet read: "It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found safe by police today."

It adds: "We understand she is not physically harmed but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital.

"We wish to thank police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days."

Posters circulated all over social media of the actress, who was described as being last seen in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area with a brown top and brown trousers on.

Please RT to spread the word and find Tanya Fear who has been missing since 9/9! #DoctorWho #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/UQHhCUlBI3 — rose oswald 🍁 (@ASkirtedEnigma) September 12, 2021

The actor, born Tanyaradzwa Fear, is best known for playing the role of Dr Jade McIntyre in the 2018 Doctor Who episode Arachnids In The UK.

She also featured in UK shows Cleaning Up and Endeavour, as well as the 2015 film, A Moving Image.

Fear also starred in the French series Spotless, as well as the film Kick-Ass 2, and had recently been performing stand-up comedy.