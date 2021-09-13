Tanya Fear: Doctor Who star reported missing in Los Angeles

13 September 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 13:41

Tanya Fear at Keep Live Music Alive In Soho in 2017
Tanya Fear has been reported missing in California. Picture: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The British actress, who is known for starring in the 2018 Doctor Who episode Arachnids in the UK, has been reported missing in California.

British actress Tanya Fear, who starred in Doctor Who, has been reported missing by her family.

Concerns are growing for the actress - born Tanyaradzwa Fear - who hasn't been seen since 9 September 2021.

According to Sky News, her manager Alex Cole said they had last talked eight days ago when they discussed work and it was a "shock" to hear she had disappeared.

A missing person poster circulating on social media says the star went missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area, is 5'3 inches and around 140lbs and is believed to be wearing a brown short sleeve fitted top and dark plaid trousers.

A friend of the start shared a poster, with the caption: "My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear".

Fear, who was best known for playing the role of Dr Jade McIntyre in the 2018 Doctor Who episode Arachnids In The UK, also featured in UK shows Cleaning Up and Endeavour, as well as the 2015 film, A Moving Image.

Here she stars as alongside Jodie Whittaker in the long-standing BBC series.

The official fan account, Doctor Who Online also tweeted the Missing Person poster, which read: "Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in Arachnids In The UK went missing on 9/9/2021.

Born and raised in London, Tanya now lives and works in LA.

Tanya appeared to be last active on social media a day before she went missing on 8 September, where she retweeted a message by Dolly Parton.

