Tamer Hassan blasts Love Island's Anton Danyluk for being "disrespectful and disloyal" to daughter Belle

The Business and Football Factory star has weighed in on the fight between his daughter and the Love Island contestant in the villa.

Tamer Hassan has reacted to his daughter Belle's recent drama on Love Island and branded Anton Danyluk as "disrespectful".

The British actor - who is most known for his roles in The Football Factory and The Business has given his opinion on the Scottish Love Island contestant choosing to kiss another girl in his daughter's face, telling The Sun: "Anton is 100 per cent wrong for kissing Anna. It was disrespectful and disloyal, two of Belle's biggest hates.

"I am now doubting Anton's feelings for Belle and that makes me an unhappy dad."

The Layer Cake star added: "On the outside Belle would not tolerate that behaviour. If Anton genuinely has feelings for my daughter, he's going to have to work harder to win her back, to gain her trust."

And it looks like the famous hard man is willing to live up to his film characters' reputation and go over there to take Anton out.

Speaking previously to The Scottish Sun, he laughed: “I kept saying 'Anton, I dare you, I dare you," adding: "I thought ‘if you say anything that ain’t true or upset Belle, then mate I am coming in on a helicopter with a parachute and I am picking you up and taking you out".

Asked if what would really happen if Anton treated his daughter badly, he said: "Then we've got a problem".

If Anton and Belle do go the distance, it's likely we'll see him appear on the episode of the dating show where the parents visit the villa.

Last year saw his cockney co-star Danny Dyer appear in the villa via video link to show support for his daughter Dani - who went on to win the show with Jack Fincham.

If we don't see the Game of Thrones actor back in the villa, than perhaps will see him in the return of The Buisness, which it has been rumoured is set for a sequel.

According to The Sun, Hassan - who played Charlie in the 2005 film - has already penned the script and wants the EastEnders actor alongside him for the Spanish caper, which is said to be provisionally titled Back In Business.

A source told the outlet: "Tamer is incredibly excited about the script.

"Fans of The Business are going to be in for a treat.

"There’s still so much intrigue around that movie and both Tamer and Danny still get a lot of love for it. Danny remains dedicated to EastEnders, and shooting the movie won’t affect his role in Walford.

“But, of course, he’s excited about the prospect of reuniting with Tamer on screen."

