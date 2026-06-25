Supergirl: DC Studios' latest offering isn't super bad, but it isn't exceptional either...

Supergirl poster image with Eve Ridley, Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa (L-R) . Picture: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Publicity

By Jenny Mensah

The latest offering from the DC franchise is unleashed in UK cinemas this week. Here's what you need to know about the superhero movie.

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Supergirl has hit the big screen this week, and with temperatures soaring at record highs - a trip to a a cool, air conditioned cinema to watch the DC Studios film couldn't have come at a better time!

The Craig Gillespie-directed movie sees House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock in the role of the titular character (also known as Kara Zor-El) in what she's described as a "role of a lifetime".

She's joined by a host of actors, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and young star Eve Ridley for the intergalactic romp, but is it super good or super... bad?

Watch the latest trailer for the film and find out everything we know about Supergirl below, plus what we thought about the latest addition to DC Universe.

Supergirl | Official Trailer

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When is Supergirl released?

Supergirl is released in UK cinemas on from Thursday 25th June 2026.

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, dog Krypto and Jason Momoa as Lobo. Picture: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Publicity

Who stars in the cast of Supergirl?

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl in the eponymously titled superhero movie, joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham Jason Momoa.

See the cast breakdown below:

Milly Alcock - Supergirl/Kara Zor-El

Jason Momoa - Lobo

Eve Ridley - Ruthye

Matthias Schoenaerts - Krem

David Corenswet - Superman

David Krumholtz - Zor-El

Emily Beecham - Alura In-Ze

Ferdinand Kingsley - Elias Knoll

Emily Piggford - Delilah Knoll

Bruce Lennox - Emond Knoll

Diarmaid Murtagh - Drom Baxton

What is Supergirl about?

A synopsis of the film explains: "When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. It's executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

So what did we think of Supergirl?

Supergirl takes a good swing at its first big blockbuster since 1984, packing plenty of action, comedy and a little bit of tragedy into 108 minutes.

Milly Alcock is a decent fit for the (often) drunk and sardonic Kara, who's world-weary attitude sees her preferring to drink herself to oblivion on other planets rather than settle in her new 'home' on Earth. Her relationship with pet dog and companion Krypto provides some heartfelt moments, but his overly CGI-ed nature makes it somewhat difficult to feel the intensity of their bond. Luckily 14-year-old actor Eve Ridley somewhat makes up for the uncanny pup, providing a more human element to the story as Ruthye Knoll.

Matthias Schoenaerts does a convincing job as the despicable Krem, but we've certainly seen more petrifying and fleshed-out baddies in recent years. Despite the four hours he reveals spending in makeup and prosthetics to achieve his look, Jason Momoa as Lobo is sadly not a huge departure from his usual repertoire. Though he's admittedly quite brash and intimidating as the bounty hunter, the Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor never strays too far away from all the burly and unserious dude-men we've previously seen him play.

The most tender and heartbreaking scenes can be found in some of the film's flashbacks, whether back at Krypton with Kara's parents or seeing how Ruthye's family are killed at the hands of Krem. David Corenswet's cameos as Superman are a small, but welcome part of the film with the superhero cousin's chemistry shining through in every scene they share.

The wardrobe works, as does the film's punky and eclectic soundtrack, which fittingly includes a fair few female artists such as Wolf Alice, Sleigh Bells and Wet Leg —alongside notable offerings from Eagles of Death Metal and Fela Kuti.

While the film is entertaining and has some purpose — Ruthye wanting to avenge the death of her parents and Kara needing to save her pet dog from a dose of poison does somewhat encourage the pace of the film — it somehow still doesn't give us quite enough reason to care. Does Willcock do this new iteration of Supergirl justice? Yes. But does that make it a great film? Sadly no. Craig Gillespie's Supergirl is a decent enough romp with some nice moments of action and bathos throughout, but it sadly falls short of producer James Gunn's recent Superman offering and indeed any of the energy and excitement of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

3/5

Supergirl is out now in UK cinemas.

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