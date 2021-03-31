Suicide Squad 2: Trailer, cast, plot, release date

The new trailer for Suicide Squad was revealed this month. Find out everything we know about the film so far including its plot, cast, release date and more.

The trailer for Suicide Squad 2 was released this month, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the follow-up to 2016 supervillain movie.

The second instalment of the James Gunn-directed film, featuring the likes of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Idris Elba as Bloodsport, will follow the capers of a motley crew of misfits otherwise known as Task Force X.

Find out everything we know about the sequel so far including when it's released, who's joining the cast and what we can expect from the plot.

Margot Robbie in the new trailer for Suicide Squad 2. Picture: YouTube/Suicide Squad 2

When is Suicide Squad 2 released?

Suicide Squad 2 is set for release in August 2021 by Warner Bros Pictures.

Who's in the cast for Suicide Squad 2?

Suicide Squad 2 stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

Suicide Squad 2 poster. Picture: Press/Warner Bros Pictures

What is the plot of Suicide Squad 2?

A press release reads: "Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

