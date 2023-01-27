Succession season 4 premiere date revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The start date for Succession 4 has been released. Find out when the hit HBO drama is returning to our screens and everything we know so far.

Succession is one of the most talked-about shows of the last decade, already finding its way onto lists of some of the best TV series of all time.

The hit HBO drama - which follows the back-stabbing, powerful and filthy rich Roy family - is soon to be back for a fourth season.

Last year saw showrunners give fans taste of what to expect and now they've revealed what date to expect it.

Watch the latest trailer for Succession season 4 and find out when it's released, who returns in the cast and more.

The first trailer for Succession season 4 has been released. Picture: YouTube/ HBO Max

Will there be a Succession season 4?

Yes, season 4 of Succession was confirmed In October 2021 and it should be released in early 2023.

When is Succession season 4 out?

HBO have confirmed that Succession season 4 will premiere on 26th March 2023.

Who returns in the cast of Succession season 4?

Succession season 4 will see the return of the likes of Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy, Mackauley Culkin as Roman Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy.

Also returning for the hit show are Nicholas Brun as Greg, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans and J.Smith Cameron as Gerri Kellman.

What can we expect from Succession season 4?

From the show's first trailer, it's clear that the Roy children decide to join forces and form a "rebel alliance" against their father Logan. We also see Tom finally address his betrayal at the end of season 3 with his wife Shiv.

The official logline for Season 4 reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Watch the official teaser trailer for Succession Season 4 below:

Will there be a season 5 for Succession?

According to executive producer Georgia Pritchett Succession will conclude after season 5.

As reported by Newsweek, she said: "We've got plenty of ideas, and we've got a good end in sight. So I think we know where we going."

