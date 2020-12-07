Bill Bailey to dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly

7 December 2020, 15:35 | Updated: 7 December 2020, 15:55

Bill Bailey and Metallica's James Hetfield
Bill Bailey and Metallica's James Hetfield. Picture: 1. Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images 2. Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA Images

The musical comedian has revealed his next dance with Oti Mabuse will be a tango to James Hetfield and co's 1991 anthem.

Bill Bailey is set to dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (12 December).

The musical comedian has wowed audiences across the weeks for his efforts in the celebrity dancing competition - in which he is partnered with Strictly professional Oti Mabuse - and it appears they have much more in store.

READ MORE: Bill Bailey's worst gig is actually terrifying

Talking after making through Sunday night's results show the Black Books star announced he would be dancing to the epic 1991 single, which comes from the band's eponymous album released in the same year.

Bailey is known for his love of hard rock and metal, and has been known to cover the song with his special horn version.

Watch the crowd go wild for his rendition at Sonisphere 2011:

WATCH: Dave Grohl cover's Metallica's Enter Sandman with a country band

The most recent instalment of strictly saw Bill and Oti dance the Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera in musicals week.

The pair were saved from the dance-off and it was JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden who left the show.

The presenter and former serviceman's Charleston to Chitty Bang Bang failed to impress the Strictly judges, scoring them only 20 points.

They eventually lost out to Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer's Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the dance off.

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Enter Sandman?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003)

When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Ryan Reynolds shares match.com ad where devil falls in love with 2020 to Taylor Swift's Love Story

Ryan Reynolds shares Match advert where Satan falls in love with 2020 to Taylor Swift's Love Story
Dawn French talks to Chris Moyles with photo of Emma Chambers inset

Dawn French: New Vicar of Dibley will feature tribute to Emma Chambers
Piers Morgan and Laurence Fox

Piers Morgan tells Laurence Fox to "shut up" after tweet boasting he hosted "large group" for lunch
Quality Street tinned chocolates 2018

Quality Street debate rages on Twitter in run up to Christmas

Latest On Radio X

The Royal Mint's David Bowie commemorative coin is launched into space

The Royal Mint launches David Bowie coin range and sends it into space

David Bowie

Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher in 2000 and Courtney Love in 2000

Courtney Love recalls when Liam Gallagher partied with her and played her Songbird

Liam Gallagher

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought in nine-figure deal

Music News

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Arctic Monkeys In Concert 2018

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig on Radio X's Home Shows

Arctic Monkeys

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, watching Mudhoney play live at the Hollywood Palladium on 4 December, 1992

When did Kurt Cobain marry Courtney Love?

Nirvana