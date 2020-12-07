Bill Bailey to dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly

Bill Bailey and Metallica's James Hetfield. Picture: 1. Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images 2. Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA Images

The musical comedian has revealed his next dance with Oti Mabuse will be a tango to James Hetfield and co's 1991 anthem.

Bill Bailey is set to dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (12 December).

The musical comedian has wowed audiences across the weeks for his efforts in the celebrity dancing competition - in which he is partnered with Strictly professional Oti Mabuse - and it appears they have much more in store.

Talking after making through Sunday night's results show the Black Books star announced he would be dancing to the epic 1991 single, which comes from the band's eponymous album released in the same year.

Bailey is known for his love of hard rock and metal, and has been known to cover the song with his special horn version.

Watch the crowd go wild for his rendition at Sonisphere 2011:

The most recent instalment of strictly saw Bill and Oti dance the Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera in musicals week.

Me and ⁦@OtiMabuse⁩ still rocking our Phantom gear after tonight’s Argentine Tango #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/XdOLXCBMoO — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) December 5, 2020

The pair were saved from the dance-off and it was JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden who left the show.

The presenter and former serviceman's Charleston to Chitty Bang Bang failed to impress the Strictly judges, scoring them only 20 points.

They eventually lost out to Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer's Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the dance off.

