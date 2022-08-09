Strictly 2022 line-up so far: When does Strictly Come Dancing start and who's in the cast this year?

The Strictly 2022 line-up is being released. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return for 2022 with its 20th season. Find out who's been confirmed for the line-up, when it starts and what we know so far.

Strictly is almost back on our screens, giving us the feel-good vibes we need to keep us warm through the Autumn and Winter months.

2021 saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned Strictly winners, but who will lift the glitterball trophy this year?

Find out who's on the Strictly line-up so far, when we can expect the competition to start and more.

Who's on the Strictly 2022 line-up?

Will Mellor, 46, Actor

Kym Marsh, 46, Actor and presenter

Richie Anderson, Presenter and Former footballer

Kaye Adams, 59, Loose Women panelist and broadcaster

Jaye Adams, 37, Comedian

Ellie Simmonds, 27, Broadcaster and former Paralympian

Tyler West, 26, DJ, TV presenter and radio host

Matt Goss, 53, Singer-songwriter and musician

Ellie Goss, 38, Comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor

When does Strictly 2022 start?

The release date for Strictly 2022 hasn't yet been confirmed, but with the 2021 series kicking off on 18th September, it's likely this year's series could start on Saturday 17th September this year.

Shirley Ballas returns as Strictly head judge . Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who are the Strictly 2022 judges?

After the news that Bruno Tonioli was leaving the UK version of the show for good, Anton Du Beke will rejoin the 2022 judging panel alongside Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Who won strictly 2021?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were winners of the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. The EastEnders actress was not only the first deaf person to lift the iconic glitterball trophy, but she was also the first disabled contestant overall to win the prize.

Rose and Giovanni's dance to Clean Bandit's Symphony, where the pair danced in total silence for 10 seconds, went on to win a TV BAFTA for Must-See Moment of the year.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice touched the nation with their dance last year. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

