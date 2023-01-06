Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp comes out as gay on TikTok

Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. Picture: Pierre Suu/GC Images

The Stranger Things actor shared the news on TikTok, while lip syncing to a viral sound. Find out everything we know about the star here.

Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

The Stranger Things star - who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix sci-fi series - took to TikTok to reveal the news and the reaction of his friends and family.

In the video, Schnapp can be seen lip-syncing along to the viral sound in which a woman says: "Do you know what it was? It was never that serious".

A caption above the actor's head reads: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was "we know".

The post has prompted an outpouring of support for the Stranger Things actor, with Netflix's official TikTok account leading the reactions by posting three love hearts.

Find out everything we know about Noah Schapp below.

Who is Noah Schnapp?

Noah Cameron Schnapp is an 18 year old actor who was born on 3rd October 2004. He's most known for playing the role of Will Byers in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things.

How did Noah Schnapp come out?

Noah Schnapp came out Thursday 5th January 2022 on TikTok. The Stranger Things star shared a video of himself lip-syncing to a sound, using the trend to say his coming out wasn't "that serious."

Is Will Byers gay in Stranger Things?

The character of Will Byers, who is played by Noah Schnapp, appears to be dealing with issues surrounding his sexuality in the series, but it is yet to be discussed overly in the show. However, in 2022, Schnapp confirmed the character is gay. He told Variety "before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

What else is Noah Schnapp in?

Other than Stranger Things, Noah has starred in the likes of Bridge of Spies (2015), Hubie Halloween (2020), Waiting for Anya (2020) and played the voice of Charlie Brown in 2015's Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie.

What is Noah Schnapp's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah Schapp is worth around $3million.

