This Stranger Things cast member would be tempted to do a sixth season if the money was right...

Stranger Things actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if they'd return for another season of the hit series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After an excruciating wait the first part of, Stranger Things season 5 has finally hit our screens.

The premiere of the fifth and final season of hit Netflix show is available to watch now, and - despite it being billed as the end of the series - some cast members members might consider doing a sixth if the price was right.

Quizzed by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if this was really 'it', stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp - who play Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair and Will Byers in the show - said: "Yes".

However, when asked what the outcome would be if they backed up the money truck, McLaughlin joked: "Oh, well, of course! I mean, with these guys? We've been making money together for a long time."

Is this REALLY the final season of Stranger Things?

Read more:

Asked if the high expectations for the series finale ever worried them, Wolfhard admitted: "I think there's pressure going into the last season because there are final seasons that haven't done as well, but I would say that went away I think the minute we read the scripts."

Asked if they ever find themselves bamboozled or blown away when they first read the storylines like audiences do when they watch it, the actor and musician - who also recalled: "Yeah, definitely. It's a ton of lore that I think is really..."

"They prioritise that quite a lot too," interjected: Matarazzo. "Matt and Ross [Duffer] want to make sure that the world that they're building is thought through and buttoned up, prioritised and expansive. That's really cool to be part of a show that kind of goes into that."

The 4 Til 7 Thang and the cast of Stranger Things; Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. Picture: Radio X

He added: "The question I always have is how are they gonna pull this off? So that's where that comes from."

Asked what they consider to be some of the greatest things they have pulled off, Matarazzo added: "I feel like this entire season every episode just one ups itself. You see the volume 1 finale and think this is enough to end any season and there's still another half to go and that's what's really exciting about watching it."

Is this REALLY the final season of Stranger Things?

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 is available to watch now on Netflix.

Watch the new Stranger Things 5 trailer

Read more: