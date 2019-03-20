Stranger Things 3 trailer sees cast grow up to The Who's Baba O'Riley

20 March 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 16:13

The first official trailer for the third instalment of the hit Netflix series is back. Watch it in all its glory.

The first official trailer for Stranger Things series 3 has arrived.

The teaser, which is set to The Who's Baba O'Riley, sees the gang back and reunited - as we see them all grow up and fully immersed in their teenage years.

Despite the choice of music being decidedly 70s, it doesn't stop the rest of the clip from being ridiculously 80s from start to finish.

The perms are bigger, the clothes are brighter and there's trips to the mall a-plenty!

But unfortunately, the Demogorgons look bigger and more gruesome too.

Watch the explosive new trailer above.

Stranger Things will be available on Netflix from 4 July 2019.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood trailer

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: cast, trailers, release date, plot & more
Toy Story trailer 4 released

VIDEO: Watch the emotional full trailer for Toy Story 4

Line of Duty

Line Of Duty Season 5: Cast, air date, plot, and more

Rocketman's Taron Egerton and Richard Madden do Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden

WATCH: Rocketman's Taron Egerton & Richard Madden do Carpool Karaoke
Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in Top Gear Series 27

Top Gear Series 27: Presenters, trailers, start date & reactions

Latest On Radio X

Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington in 2017

Linkin Park & fans mark what would have been Chester Bennington's 43rd Birthday
Chase & Status

Chase & Status to honour The Prodigy's Keith Flint at Snowbombing 2019
Caleb Followill, Matthew Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill of band Kings Of Leon pose at a studio session on August 18, 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel, in Sunnyvale, California.

Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups

DMA's

DMA's 2019 UK Tour Dates: Support Acts, Setlist & More

Travis in 2001: Douglas Payne, Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose

Happy songs for International Day Of Happiness

Lists

Elbow, 2018

New names added to Y Not Festival 2019