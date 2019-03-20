Stranger Things 3 trailer sees cast grow up to The Who's Baba O'Riley

The first official trailer for the third instalment of the hit Netflix series is back. Watch it in all its glory.

The first official trailer for Stranger Things series 3 has arrived.

The teaser, which is set to The Who's Baba O'Riley, sees the gang back and reunited - as we see them all grow up and fully immersed in their teenage years.

Despite the choice of music being decidedly 70s, it doesn't stop the rest of the clip from being ridiculously 80s from start to finish.

The perms are bigger, the clothes are brighter and there's trips to the mall a-plenty!

But unfortunately, the Demogorgons look bigger and more gruesome too.

Watch the explosive new trailer above.

Stranger Things will be available on Netflix from 4 July 2019.