Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a superhero franchise that can keep on spinning

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in cinemas now. Picture: Sony Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

The beloved superhero franchise - starring Tom Holland and Zendaya - returns for its fourth helping... and it just might be its best yet.

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After what's felt like an eternity, the new Spider-Man film has finally been unleashed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth helping of this iteration of the franchise, which sees Tom Holland return as the titular character - otherwise known by Peter Parker - alongside his real-life spouse Zendaya in the role of MJ.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film also sees the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned, and includes a star-studded cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Sadie Sink.

As one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's plenty of expectation surrounding this film, but does it live up to the hype?

Watch the latest trailer for the Spider-Man movie and find out what we thought below...

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – Final Trailer (Peter’s Journey) 4K

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When is Spider-Man: Brand New Day released?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released on Thursday 29th July in the UK and is in theatres in the US from Friday 31st July.

Who joins Tom Holland and Zendaya in the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man, which stars Tom Holland as the titular character and Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya in the role of MJ, sees the return of Jacob Batalon as their beloved friend Ned. The film also sees Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, Tramell Tillman as Bill Metzger, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova aka White Widow Liza Colón-Zayas as Detective Jean DeWolff and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as... someone very special.

What's the synopsis of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Following on from the events of the last movie, No Way Home, Spider-Man sticks to his day job, fighting crime anonymously with no one - especially those nearest and dearest to him - knowing his true identity as Peter Parker. However, the lack of human connection in his life threatens to put him and others at risk, as he takes on a new villain that no one can even see.

A synopsis reads: "It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them."

What did we think of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Over four and a half years on from its predecessor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day does not disappoint. Incase you missed it, it has been said with great power comes great responsibility. Clearly Destin Daniel Cretton took this to heart when picking up from Jon Watts' No Way Home and hit the ground running (and swinging) for the flick. Despite it being the second-longest Spider-Man film to date and sitting at 145 minutes, the film has decent pacing, a healthy amount of action, plus just the right amount of tender moments and character development. Simply, it's funny, smart and very, very entertaining.

Though Tom Holland plays a bereaved and disconnected version of Peter Parker, his youthful charisma still shines through in his depiction of Spidey. And, while it feels almost redundant to mention it at this point, the chemistry with his now wife and fellow megastar Zendaya in the role of MJ is lovely to watch.

Ned is a source of plenty of giggles and warm-hearted moments in the film, proving not only how important Spider-Man's amazing friends are to the colour of the character as they are to the plot progression. Jacob Batalon's comedic timing shouldn't be underestimated, but his loveable character comes in part thanks to Chris Mckenna and Erik Sommers' pitch-perfect script, which pays enough lip-service paid to die-hard fans, while moments of genuine delight, sadness and joy.

Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has proved her acting chops once again and provides us with another fleshed-out character, whose origin story any Marvel fan will relish in seeing unfold. Making his theatrical debut as the Punisher after playing him in various series in the Marvel landscape, Jon Bernthal does a great job as Spider-Man's de-facto sidekick. And of course Mark Ruffalo's return as Bruce Banner is always a welcome one. Especially when his alter ego becomes as big as a cinema screen.

So has the new Spider-Man movie managed to do it again? Yes and then some. Spider-Man seems to excel where so many other superhero movies fail - and that is in managing to evolve and stay fresh, while allowing the characters to stay true to who they are at their core. Peter Parker may be going through stuff, and at times he even becomes more arachnid than human. However, through it all, he still manages to be your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. And that's what we love him for.

4.5/5

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