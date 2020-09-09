Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly made Borat 2

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat in 2006. Picture: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The actor has been working on a follow-up to the hit 2006 comedy... which sees Borat go "undercover".

Borat 2 has reportedly been made in secret, according to film industry insiders.

According to Collider, Sacha Baron Cohen has shot a sequel to the 2006 comedy mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Although details of the plot are vague at the moment, it's thought that the new film sees Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev no longer unknown outside of his home country. He now considers himself to be a big star and decides to go "undercover" to interview people.

A source has described the film as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen".

Borat rocks the "mankini" at the launch of his film in Cannes, 2006. Picture: E. Charbonneau/WireImage for 20th Century Fox Studios

Sacha has been spotted on social media filming in costume although it is unknown if Larry Charles and Jay Roach, who directed and produced the original movie respectively, are involved in this effort.

It's also not clear which studio will be distributing the movie as the film was backed by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney who historically have not backed adult comedies.

Since finding success, Cohen has had to go to more "extreme" lengths not to be recognised when making his mockumentary comedy films and TV shows.

The 47-year-old actor - whose other alter egos include Ali G and Bruno Gehard - explained that shooting TV series Who Is America made him realise he "had to do more extreme stuff" as people started to recognise his face, so he turned to makeup and special effects designer Tony Gardner.

Cohen explained: "I went to him: 'Do you think you could create prosthetics good enough that they would exist in the real world? Because I can't be touched for three hours."