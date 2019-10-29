Russell Tovey reveals if he's back for Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Russell Tovey reveals if he's back for Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Years and Years star has confirmed he will not reprise his role as Budgie for this year's Christmas special.

Russell Tovey will not return to Gavin and Stacey for this year's Christmas special.

The hit BBC sitcom is heading back to our screens for a Christmas Day 2019 special, but the Years and Years star has confirmed he will not be reprising his role as Budgie because the character wasn't written into the episode.

According to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, Tovey revealed: "He just wasn't written back."

Budgie was one of Smithy (James Corden) and Gavin's (Mat Horne) good pals, who also included Deano (Mathew Baynton), Dirtbox (Andrew Knott), Fingers (Samuel Anderson) and Chinese Alan (Dominic Gaskell).

However, the actor has revealed none of the lads will be back for the festive episode, telling the outlet: "They didn't bring any of the boys back."

READ MORE: This Gavin & Stacey fact may change how you feel about it forever…

Watch Ruth Jones control the crowds during Gavin and Stacey filming in Barry:

As well as Russell, Sheridan Smith also recently admitted she is not going to be in the Christmas special.

When asked recently about her involvement, she said: "I wish. No, I'm not going to be in it, I think."

Sheridan received an OBE for her services to drama in 2015, and Prince William, who presented her with the gong, told her he is a big fan of 'Gavin and Stacey'.Speaking at the time, she said: "I did say I don't feel as worthy as so many of the recipients, but thank you so much, it's a huge honour.

"He said he'd seen some of my work, which is amazing, and was a fan of Gavin and Stacey. And I congratulated him on his wonderful children and he shook my hand and I was shaking - it's all a bit of a blur.

"I never ever expected to get an OBE so this is absolutely indescribable."

READ MORE: Was there a feud between Gavin and Stacey's James Corden & Mathew Horne?

Watch Larry Lamb tease what fans should expect from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special: