Russell Tovey reveals if he's back for Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

29 October 2019, 16:30

Russell Tovey reveals if he's back for Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
Russell Tovey reveals if he's back for Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Years and Years star has confirmed he will not reprise his role as Budgie for this year's Christmas special.

Russell Tovey will not return to Gavin and Stacey for this year's Christmas special.

The hit BBC sitcom is heading back to our screens for a Christmas Day 2019 special, but the Years and Years star has confirmed he will not be reprising his role as Budgie because the character wasn't written into the episode.

According to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, Tovey revealed: "He just wasn't written back."

Budgie was one of Smithy (James Corden) and Gavin's (Mat Horne) good pals, who also included Deano (Mathew Baynton), Dirtbox (Andrew Knott), Fingers (Samuel Anderson) and Chinese Alan (Dominic Gaskell).

However, the actor has revealed none of the lads will be back for the festive episode, telling the outlet: "They didn't bring any of the boys back."

READ MORE: This Gavin & Stacey fact may change how you feel about it forever…

Watch Ruth Jones control the crowds during Gavin and Stacey filming in Barry:

As well as Russell, Sheridan Smith also recently admitted she is not going to be in the Christmas special.

When asked recently about her involvement, she said: "I wish. No, I'm not going to be in it, I think."

Sheridan received an OBE for her services to drama in 2015, and Prince William, who presented her with the gong, told her he is a big fan of 'Gavin and Stacey'.Speaking at the time, she said: "I did say I don't feel as worthy as so many of the recipients, but thank you so much, it's a huge honour.

"He said he'd seen some of my work, which is amazing, and was a fan of Gavin and Stacey. And I congratulated him on his wonderful children and he shook my hand and I was shaking - it's all a bit of a blur.

"I never ever expected to get an OBE so this is absolutely indescribable."

READ MORE: Was there a feud between Gavin and Stacey's James Corden & Mathew Horne?

Watch Larry Lamb tease what fans should expect from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Little Britain gets Brexit reboot as David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite
Matt and Luke Goss from Bros in 2016

VIDEO: Luke Goss teases "grittier" second Bros documentary

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack: get the tracklist with Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood & more
Kasabian and Linda Kasabian

The sinister story behind Kasabian's band name

Kasabian

Zombieland: Double Tap trailer

Zombieland: Double Tap cast, trailers UK release date, review & more

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Noel Gallagher

VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins slams Noel Gallagher as "a jerk"

Foo Fighters

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge in 2001

VIDEO: Mark Hoppus discusses if Tom DeLonge would ever rejoin Blink 182
Lewis Capaldi celebrates his US No.1 on Instagram stories

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi celebrates scoring US No.1 with hilarious clips
Paul Weller on the cover of his True Meanings album

Paul Weller's 2020 tour: dates, support, tickets, setlist & more

Paul Weller

Liam Gallagher And Robbie Williams at Glastonbury Festival 1995

Robbie Williams: I'd still "love" to fight Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher

Queen - News Of The World album cover

The secret history behind Queen's News Of The World album cover

Queen