Russell Brand Reveals His Mother Suffered Broken Neck In Crash

The comedian and Radio X presenter has revealed how his mother is still recovering from a serious car crash…

The 42-year-old comedian postponed his Re: Birth stand-up shows so he could be continuously present to help his mother Barbara - who has been battling cancer for a sixth time and only completed chemotherapy in March - recover from the accident.

Russell has now revealed that she endured a broken neck, broken back and suffered eight broken ribs in the smash.

During an interview on Loose Women on Wednesday (16 May), he said: "She’s done amazing. She had this terrible car crash. The geezer in the other motor legged it, he's been nicked now.

"She had a broken back, broken neck, eight ribs, she’s made an incredible recovery. She's such a strong women, and she has such a will to live and get better."

Barbara had been travelling in her son's chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it was hit by a Vauxhall Astra on 26 April. The driver then fled after getting into another vehicle.

In the wake of the incident, Russell announced he was calling off his tour and then used his Instagram account to thanks NHS staff for all their hard work in caring for his beloved mum.

He said at the time: "What I would like to say is how I am reminded, as I have been many times across my life is the importance and significance of the NHS who have already saved her life on six occasions, my mum has had cancer six times.

"To see the way the medical professionals operate is a phenomenal thing. We should all be really grateful for the NHS. I think of it as the soul of this country, where people are benevolent and kind and do something valuable for a living. So again, sorry to convey this sad news to you, I won't be on social media for a while.

"Thank you for all your positive, beautiful messages, prayers for those of you for whom that is meaningful and appropriate.

"Please continue to keep my mum in your thoughts and in your hearts. I'm sending lots of love to you and gratitude cheers I'll see you all soon I hope."