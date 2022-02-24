Robert Pattinson is "terrified" amid The Batman release

By Radio X

The British actor is the next star to take on the role of The Caped Crusader in the upcoming reboot and he revealed his nerves ahead of a special screening.

Robert Pattinson is "terrified" about how audiences will react to The Batman.

The 35-year-old actor makes his debut as The Caped Crusader in the Matt Reeves-directed film and revealed that the reality of playing the legendary superhero has dawned on him ahead of the film's release.

Speaking at the special UK premiere of The Batman in London on Wednesday (23rd February), Robert said: "It's just starting to feel a little bit real. I'm terrified. This is the first time we've got a non friends and family audience seeing it. "

Pattinson joked that he would spend hours trawling through social media to see what fans think about the blockbuster.

He explained: "I'm going to be spending a long night on Twitter. A long, terrifying night."

Robert Pattinson at The Batman special screening. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

The Twilight star also confessed he's glad to have taken on the iconic role later on in age as he doesn't think he could have coped with the pressure when he was younger.

Asked if playing Batman is the biggest role of his life, he said: "Yeah. I'm glad that I'm older as when I was younger I don't think I would be able to handle the pressure of it but now it has just been fun and a really incredible ride."

Pattinson also discussed the process of wearing Batman's iconic costume and explained howhe felt "tougher" as soon as he tried it on.

"You first put it on and it's so well-designed," he recalled. "I tried the suit on piece-by-piece over about a month and when the final thing was there you just immediately want to start punching the mirror.

"You feel 100 times tougher."

