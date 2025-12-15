Tributes continue to pour in for Rob Reiner and wife Michele after they were found dead in their home

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner at the premier of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Picture: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Tributes have continued to pour out for the director and actor and his wife from across the celebrity world.

Public figures have continued to share their heartfelt tributes following the shocking death of Rob Reiner (78) and his wife Michele (68).

The Hollywood film director, producer, screenwriter, actor and political activist and his photographer partner Michele were found dead in their home on Sunday (14th November) in what is being treated as a suspected homicide.

Tributes have poured from across the world of entertainment and politics alike.

This Is Spinal Tap co-star Christopher Guest and his wife Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in a statement: “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Cary Elwes, who starred in Princess Bride, posted a photo on Instagram of their chairs from set with the caption: “No words…”

Director and and Happy Days star Ron Howard wrote: "Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times a dedicated citizen. Rob will be missed on so many levels. My heart goes out to his family and his many close friends."

#RIPRobReiner Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times… — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 15, 2025

Barack Obama wrote: "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Stephen King, who had two books adapted into films by Reinman (1986's Stand by Me from his novella The Body and 1990's Misery) wrote: "I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me."

I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2025

Director Paul Feig called him his true hero, writing: "One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best."

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025

