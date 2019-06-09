Rik Mayall’s best quotes
9 June 2019, 08:00 | Updated: 9 June 2019, 08:01
The much-loved actor and comedian died on 9 June 2014. Let's remember his comic genuis with some of his most famous characters' best lines.
-
“Ugly, stupid, poor people should not be allowed to have children.”
Alan B'Stard from The New Statesman
-
“Now can we just get our equipment out. I mean, I mean get our tackle out. I mean, get our gear... oh God, you can't say anything without some dreadful double entendre lurking around the corner!”
Richie Rich, Bottom
-
“Mind if I use your phone? If word gets out I’m missing, 500 girls will kill themselves.”
Flashheart from Blackadder
-
“So long suckers, next time you get bored with your lives give me a call and I'll come 'round and kill you.”
Flashheart from Blackadder
-
“No, no, no - not 'Bank Manager’. Tell it like it is. Put 'Fascist Bully-Boy’!”
Rik from The Young Ones
-
“Another heavy metal day. No sleep 'til Castle Donington. Better have some vibes!”
Colin Grigson, More Bad News
-
“We hear an awful lot of leftie whingeing about NHS waiting lists. Well the answer’s simple. Shut down the health service. Result? No more waiting lists.”
Alan B'Stard from The New Statesman
-
“I tell you, there's some things a girl can't appreciate and Richie's Friday night fry-up is one of them.”
Richie Rich, Bottom
-
“Typical. Five minutes before the most important party of my life and the house is destroyed by a giant sandwich!”
Rik from The Young Ones
-
"The bathroom’s free! Unlike the country under the Thatcherite junta!”
Rik from The Young Ones
-
“God, I'm bored. I might as well be listening to Genesis.”
Rik from The Young Ones
-
“Let's get boozy and sit around the camp-fire singing dirty rugby songs.”
Richie Rich, Bottom