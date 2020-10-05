Ricky Gervais announces socially distanced gig

Ricky Gervais at the After Life Press Conference. Picture: Getty/Vera Anderson/WireImage

The Office and After Life creator has announced that a warm up show will take place on 27 October 2020.

Ricky Gervais has announced a socially distanced stand up show for this month.

The After Life creator revealed this Monday (5 October) that he'd be playing a warm up stand up show for some of his lucky fans.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I’m doing a gig! In London. On Tuesday 27th October. At The O2 Forum. It’s a warm up show for #SuperNature Tickets on sale this Friday. Stay tuned for details."

The comedian added: "Obviously all of my other gigs this year are postponed as they are sold out to capacity and so can't be done socially distanced. This one will be all lovely and safe".

Visit livenation.co.uk for more details.

I’m doing a gig! In London. On Tuesday 27th October. At The O2 Forum. It’s a warm up show for #SuperNature 🙏Tickets on sale this Friday. Stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/OliH1wLXGj — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 5, 2020

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais thinks The Office couldn't be made in the same way today

If fans his weren't excited by the prospect of seeing Gervais live in London, then they were pretty chuffed to hear the progress he was making on After Life 3.

The comedian - who also writes, directs, and stars Tony in the hit show - teased fans with the latest script for the upcoming third season.

In the snap, Ricky can be seen smiling behind the screenplay, which reads: "After Life 3. By Ricky Gervais, 2nd Draft."

After being prompted by a fan, the 59-year-old went on to reveal the first line of the series, sharing a photo which read: "Tony: Hungry?"

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais marks 17th birthday of his beloved late cat Ollie