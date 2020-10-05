Ricky Gervais announces socially distanced gig

5 October 2020, 17:50 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 18:19

Ricky Gervais at the After Life Press Conference
Ricky Gervais at the After Life Press Conference. Picture: Getty/Vera Anderson/WireImage

The Office and After Life creator has announced that a warm up show will take place on 27 October 2020.

Ricky Gervais has announced a socially distanced stand up show for this month.

The After Life creator revealed this Monday (5 October) that he'd be playing a warm up stand up show for some of his lucky fans.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I’m doing a gig! In London. On Tuesday 27th October. At The O2 Forum. It’s a warm up show for #SuperNature Tickets on sale this Friday. Stay tuned for details."

The comedian added: "Obviously all of my other gigs this year are postponed as they are sold out to capacity and so can't be done socially distanced. This one will be all lovely and safe".

Visit livenation.co.uk for more details.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais thinks The Office couldn't be made in the same way today

If fans his weren't excited by the prospect of seeing Gervais live in London, then they were pretty chuffed to hear the progress he was making on After Life 3.

The comedian - who also writes, directs, and stars Tony in the hit show - teased fans with the latest script for the upcoming third season.

In the snap, Ricky can be seen smiling behind the screenplay, which reads: "After Life 3. By Ricky Gervais, 2nd Draft."

After being prompted by a fan, the 59-year-old went on to reveal the first line of the series, sharing a photo which read: "Tony: Hungry?"

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais marks 17th birthday of his beloved late cat Ollie

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Alan Ruck appears in ad which harks back to Ferris Bueller role

Ferris Bueller's all grown up as Alan Ruck reprises role for new advert
Jack Black poses with children from the cast of School Of Rock at the premiere in 2003

What are the kids from School Of Rock are up to now?

Machine Gun Kelly and Tommy Lee

How Machine Gun Kelly transformed into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt
The Witches film poster starring Anne Hathaway

Watch the trailer for the remake of Roald Dahl's The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway
Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die her James Bond soundtrack

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die from James Bond soundtrack

Music News

Latest On Radio X

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: "I started to overthink it on Be Here Now"

Noel Gallagher

AC/DC and Guns N'Roses

QUIZ: Guns N'Roses lyric or AC/DC lyric?

Quizzes

Tom Grennan is Chris Moyles' tenant

WATCH: Chris Moyles is Tom Grennan's secret landlord

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok video featuring the band's Dreams single

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok Dreams video

Music News

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher thinks about moving back to Manchester "all the time"

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam 2020

Pearl Jam to play TWO nights at BST Hyde Park in 2021

Music News