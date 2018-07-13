Richard Bacon Is “Getting Better”, Says Mum

Richard Bacon, 2018. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The presenter has come out of his medically-induced coma, but there’s still “a long way to go”.

TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon has out of a coma and is recovering, according to his mother.

The 42-year-old former Blue Peter presenter was diagnosed with pneumonia and put into a medically-induced coma after contracting a virus.

His mother, Christine, told the Mansfield Chad newspaper that he was not fully conscious, but was getting better.

She went on: “The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is.”

As many people know, my son @richardpbacon has been in a medically induced coma in intensive care for a week but he’s young, he’s fit and the NHS have been brilliant, and I’m sure he’ll come through this. Been very worrying. We’ve received so many lovely messages👏 — Christine Bacon (@xtinebacon) July 13, 2018

“There’s a long way to go yet, but this is a very positive step and it has eased my mind. "They are hoping to start reducing the amount of sedation very soon.

"We have spent so many hours by his bedside with him not knowing we are there. The NHS has been absolutely brilliant.

"He’s young, he’s strong and I’m sure he will come through this.”

Richard recently revealed he was taken off a plane and put in a wheelchair before being rushed to hospital, and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia, an inflammatory condition of the lungs.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair). F**k all the ideology driven politicians who've messed up America's healthcare system. Viva the NHS.”