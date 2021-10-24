Could a Kill Bill 3 film be on its way?

Quentin Tarantino has hinted that a new film following Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, starring Una Thurman, is possible.

Quentin Tarantino is open to Kill Bill 3 being his next film.

The director has admitted that he has "no idea" what his next project will be but hinted that he could make another movie which follows Volume 1 and 2 and sees Uma Thurman as assassin The Bride.

Asked about the possibility at the Rome Film Festival – where he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award – Tarantino simply said: "Why not?"

The filmmaker also explained that he's keen to delve into comedy and he described an unspecified Spaghetti Western project that he's planning, although he suggested that it might not be a film.

"It's not like my next movie," Tarantino said. "It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing – and I'm not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."

The 58-year-old director – whose previous credits include Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction added: "I'm looking forward to shooting that because it's going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody's speaking a different language.

"The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language."

Tarantino also discussed how he decided to become a director when he realised his passion for film while doing acting classes.

"I realised that, not only did I love movies more than other kids in the class," said the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood helmsman. "But I cared about them, whereas I think they only cared about themselves. And the reason why is that I loved movies too much to be an actor.

"I didn't just want to appear in them: I wanted the movie to be my movie."