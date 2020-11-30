Quality Street debate rages on Twitter in run up to Christmas

The popular Christmas treat has been the topic of debate on Twitter this week.

We're getting closer and closer to Christmas, which means various debates over festive traditions tend to rear their ugly heads.

Earlier this month it was The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl's Christmas classic and this week it's Quality Street.

Whether you love them or hate them, Quality Street are a staple part of Christmas in Britain, but there's always the age old debate about which chocolates are the best and which need to be given the heave ho.

Watch the Quality Street Christmas advert for 2020 and see some of the most controversial topics on the confectionery here...

Quality Street chocolates are being debated on Twitter in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Archive/PA Images

Journalist Stephen Hull very helpfully "audited" a fresh tin of Quality Street and gave us the percentages of each of chocolate category. Something tells me he wasn't happy with what he found calling it "another blow for 2020" and adding the hashtag "#inequalitystreet".

Bit of spare time on my hands today so I audited the unopened Quality Street tin. Just 4 purples (4.7%) and yet a massive 11 (12.9%) orange ones. Another blow for 2020. Who do I complain to? #inequalitystreet pic.twitter.com/8cDu6yDbcP — Stephen Hull (@stephenbhull) November 29, 2020

Janette hit out at the brand for being "purpleist" since they seemed to have suffered the biggest injustice this year.

Quality Street, purpleist? How dare they, but I have to admit 🍊 is my favourite! — Janette galbraith (@jintygal31) November 30, 2020

This Twitter user also named the green triangle and the purple among her faves.

My favourite chocolate in Quality Street is the green noisette triangle. Runner up the Purple one. My favourites by far are Cadbury’s Roses which this year I have bought in a TIN! — Tricia 💫 (@TriciaWonders) November 30, 2020

Many noticed that the boxes seem to be getting smaller and smaller each year, with Charlotte asking for more "quantity street".

I know it’s Quality Street, but at least give us some Quantity Street😭 pic.twitter.com/D9cZJjNdnD — Charlotte Kerr (@charlotte__kerr) November 30, 2020

Another named the orange chocolates as her top choice.

Orange creams in quality street are my favourite, I won’t back down. — 🍃Autumn🍃 (@AutumnMacaron) November 30, 2020

Some were really not sold on all the toffee coin pennies...

Can we all agree that Toffee pennies are the worst quality street sweets and it's heabous that they take up the most space in the tin. https://t.co/0aAtW57y51 — ✨Rhianne Murphy✨ (@Rhianne_man) November 30, 2020

Based on the volume of Toffee Pennies, I think Quality Street are in cahoots with the British Dental Association #fillingrippers — John (@JohnArnfield) November 30, 2020

After eating a Quality Street toffee penny pic.twitter.com/NYqz8VWkRs — Hokusai_ (@Hokusai_92) November 30, 2020

However Mandi seems to like them all...

Personally, I like all of them.



I've had many tins of Quality Street to myself and I will do it a hundred times over.



But boy do I love the green triangles. https://t.co/uJoMv7FCwS — 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖎 (@MandiBlitz) November 30, 2020

For those not as unfussy, the revelation came that you can order a tin of chocolates from the brand with your prefered flavour!

You can order a tin of only your fav quality street sweets like all purple or all green or mix two only and they all cost the same I think. — London Loaf (@olafdedig) November 30, 2020

Though many got stuck into the quintessentially British conversation, there were a just as many who'd sooner have a box of Roses or Celebrations...

Celebrations > Heroes > Roses > Quality Street anyway — ZERO (@ZEROxFUSIONZ) November 30, 2020

