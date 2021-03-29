Piers Morgan says he quit Good Morning Britain after bosses gave him "ultimatum"

"Either I apologised, or I would have to leave GMB," says the presenter after his comments about Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan has revealed that ITV bosses gave him an "ultimatum" - either apologise for comments about Meghan Markle, or quit his job as presenter on Good Morning Britain.

The 55-year-old broadcaster abruptly walked off the show following negative statements he made about the Duchess of Sussex in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The programme received over 40,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom after Morgan said he "didn't believe a word" of the Duchess of Sussex's claims that she had issues with her mental health.

Looking back on the controversy, Morgan admitted he simply followed his gut instinct after being asked to apologise.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding his departure from the show, he shared: "ITV executives suggested to me that I should now issue an apology to calm things down. But I don't believe Meghan, so why would I apologise?

"To compound my growing twitchiness, I got a text from my old foe Jeremy Clarkson that read: 'I am completely on your side.'

"Kevin Lygo, ITV's Director of Television, rang to say we were now 'on the cliff edge' and either I apologised, or I would have to leave GMB."

Morgan - who co-hosted'Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid - took inspiration from his late manager John Ferriter, before he opting to follow his gut instinct.

He wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "I pondered what my manager John Ferriter, who guided my career for 12 years and persuaded me to do GMB but who sadly died 16 months ago, would have said.

"'Talk to me, John,' I muttered, in a moment reminiscent of that scene in Top Gun where Maverick begs his dead buddy Goose to guide him on what to do after he bugs out of aerial combat with the Russians.

"All I heard back was John's regular refrain: 'Trust your gut!'

"Suddenly, I reached a moment of total gut clarity: f*** it, I wasn't going to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle, because the truth is that I don't believe Meghan Markle.

"And in a free, democratic society, I should be allowed not to believe someone, and to say that I don't believe them.

"That, surely, is the very essence of freedom of speech?"

