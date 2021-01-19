Peaky Blinders resumes filming but will end after Series 6

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Picture: BBC/ Peaky Blinders

The makers of the hit gangster series has confirmed that production has restarted, but has also delivered the gutting news that this season will be the last.

Peaky Blinders fans have been delivered both good and bad news this week.

Creators of the hit BBC One series took to social media to reveal that filming of its sixth series had resumed, sharing behind the scenes images including one of Cillian Murphy, who stars as Thomas Shelby, wearing a face mask.

They captioned it: "HERE WE GOOOOOO".

Although our favourite Brummie gangsters will be back soon, the BBC has confirmed that this series will be its last. However, not all is lost as showrunners have revealed the story will "continue in another form".

READ MORE: The best of the Peaky Blinders soundtrack with Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more

Creator and writer Steven Knight said: "'Peaky' is back and with a bang.

"After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it."

He added: "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

READ MORE: How many cigarettes do the Peaky Blinders cast smoke and are they real?

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach also admitted the show will "most definitely live on".

She said: "Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get 'Peaky' safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

"Thank you to all the 'Peaky' fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient.

"Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of 'Peaky Blinders' will most definitely live on."

Tommy Bulfin, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: "We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen.

"Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans."

Peaky Blinders sees Cillian Murphy play Tommy Shelby, the leader of the notorious Shelby family who have risen to prominence and power in post-WWI Birmingham during the first five series, but they have picked up many enemies along the way.

Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle and Paul Anderson also star in the show.

READ MORE: The 10 series you should binge on Netflix right now