Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer, release date, cast, soundtrack & more

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix poster. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The official trailer for the Peaky Blinders film has been unveiled. Find out when the film is released,

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has revealed its official trailer.

The hit period gangster series - starring Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby - is set to make its long-awaited return in the form of of a feature film, which will be released this spring.

With a cast list boasting the likes of Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan and a soundtrack contributions from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten - there's plenty of buzz about this latest instalment of the PEaky Blinders universe.

Find out everything there is to know about the upcoming Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and watch the official trailer below:

Watch the trailer for Peaky Blinders - The Immortal Man

Read more:

When is Peaky Blinders film released i the cinemas and on Netflix?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is released in select cinemas on Friday 6th March and airs on Netflix on Friday 20th March 2026.

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Picture: Netflix

Who stars in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man sees Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place Part II) reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, alongside Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite); Academy Award® nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight); Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack); Ned Dennehy (Culprits, The Peripheral); Packy Lee (Blue Lights); Ian Peck (His Dark Materials, Robin Hood); Jay Lycurgo (Steve, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself); with Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Stephen Graham (Adolescence, A Thousand Blows).

What to expect from Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man:

A press release for the film reads: "Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"

Who's on Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack?

RCA Records UK have announced that the official soundtrack to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be released on 6th March.

Long-time Peaky Blinders collaborators Antony Genn and Martin Slattery return to compose the film’s original score, which features 36 tracks in total, with five brand new original recordings, including contributions from Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C. and Amy Taylor from Amyl & the Sniffers.

Listen to to Puppet by Grian Chatten below:

Alongside the original material, the soundtrack features a curated selection of tracks artists who have shaped the Peaky Blinders sound, including Nick Cave, Fontaines D.C., Lankum, and McLusky.

Highlights include a newly recorded version of Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, Grian Chatten’s collaboration with Lankum on ‘Hunting The Wren (The Immortal Man version),’ and two transformative Massive Attack covers—one by Grian Chatten, the other by Girl In The Year Above.

Pre-order the Peaky Blinders soundtrack here.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is released in select cinemas on Friday 6th March and airs on Netflix on Friday 20th March 2026.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more: