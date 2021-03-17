Patsy Palmer cuts short GMB interview due to "addict" caption

The former EastEnders actress said she was doing a Piers after being referred to as going from an "addict to wellness guru".

Patsy Palmer 'did a Piers Morgan' and cut short her video interview with Good Morning Britain today.

The star - who is most known for her role as Bianca in EastEnders, - didn't take kindly to a tag on the bottom of the screen during her appearance, which read: "addict to wellness guru".

After leaning in to read the caption, Palmer said: "It is not OK to have an addict written on the bottom of the screen."

Just before shutting her laptop, the 48-year-old added: "I’m just gonna do a Piers and leave"

Watch the moment the ex soap star snubbed the show in our clip above.

Patsy Palmer 'walks off' GMB after "addict" tag. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for JD Malat Gallery 2. ITV/Good Morning Britain

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid were left taken aback by the situation. but apologised for the offence caused by the caption.

Shephard, who is currently standing in as a replacement for Piers Morgan said they "mistakenly misread" the situation.

Meanwhile, Reid added: "Well that is a terrible shame... I had no idea that was written on the screen, and she is entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on".

Watch his apology on behalf of the show here:

Patsy Palmer has had a well-known history with alcohol and drug abuse, which she revealed spanned 20 years.

As detailed in The Mirror, the flame haired star - who first went on stage aged six, admitted drinking alcohol at eight, sniffing solvents from 11 and snorting cocaine at 13 and continuing her habit while she was in her most famous role in EastEnders.

Quite often, I’d party all night and go into work the next morning, just ­grabbing sleep on the set whenever I could," she recalled. "I don’t know how I survived."

Patsy Palmer - whose real name is Julie Ann ­Harris - now lives in Malibu with her husband Richard and their children Fenton, Emilia and Bertie.

Her eldest son Charley, who comes from her relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell, chose to stay in London and follow his mother's footsteps into acting. He has featured in the likes of Dunkirk and Our Girl.

Patsy has recently rebranded herself as a wellness guru with her Good and Proper hair and lifestyle brand.

