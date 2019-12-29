Pat Sharp confirms immersive Fun House for adults still in the works

The presenter and DJ has revealed the team working on it are still trying to "get the rights" to bring the children's TV classic to life.

Pat Sharp has revealed an immersive Fun House experience is still in the works.

The 58-year-old star was synonymous with the children's TV classic - which originally aired for a decade on ITV from 1989 to 1999.

Now, with many of its young fans now grown up themselves, there are plans in place for an "interactive" live experience which would travel the country.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "We're still looking at trying to do a live, interactive, immersive attraction. So we'll hopefully get the rights and get it out there...

"We've got a company that's ready to go. What we're trying to get is the rights to enable us to do it and get it out there for adults to play in the Fun House - exactly as it was, with go-karts.

"At the end of the Fun Run or whatever we do, you'll be able to have a drink and a dance. It could be good for stags and hens, stuff like that."

The host - who admitted the rights aren't "very easily forthcoming" in this day and age - also thinks there would still be a place for a rebooted version of the show on TV or steaming platforms.

Reflecting on its longevity and enduring popularity, Pat said: "I get a lot of people who message me with a picture of their kids watching it, episodes from like 1989...

"They watch it over and over again, and they love it. It probably could work again in a format of some kind, absolutely!"

Reports first emerged about an immersive Fun House experience in 2017, after a crowdfunding page was created by Destination Entertainment with the aim of bringing the shows to the masses.

The page on the IndieGoGo website read: "You can make the dream of being a part of Fun House a reality and help to re-run the fun FOR REAL! Pledge your support in exchange for tickets and perks and re-connect with your inner child! Immerse yourself in warm nostalgic memories and help to #BringBackFunHouse".

The DJ has recently been on the road hosting the We Love The 90s arena tour - which features the likes of Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Culture Beat and Jenny Bergen from Ace of Base - and he insisted that the public's desire for feelings of nostalgia means events like this will always have an audience.

He added: "People love nostalgia, they absolutely love it. They relish it, they turn up and they make a night of it."

