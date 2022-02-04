Parties celebrating 20 years of Kevin & Perry Go Large to take place in Ibiza this summer

Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke in Kevin & Perry Go Large. Picture: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Two huge events will happen at super club Amnesia, location of the hit film starring Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke.

Forget Glastonbury, forget Liam Gallagher at Knebworth, THE event of the summer has just been announced.

Two huge parties to mark 20 years since the release of the comedy Kevin And Perry Go Large are to take place in Ibiza in June and September.

Kevin and Perry wow the crowds at Amnesia. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Yes, that's right. Fans haven't been able to pay homage to two decades of the iconic Britcom because of COVID, but they'll now be able to make their way to renowned SuperClub Amnesia for the biggest night of their lives.

The 2000 film starred Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke as the two hapless teenagers who come of age - or try to - on holiday on the sun-kissed island. The comedy follows their exploits as they try to become professional DJs to enjoy the "guaranteed sex" they've heard about.

The movie was based on a series of hilarious sketches about the obnoxious teenagers that regularly featured in Harry Enfield's Television Programme at the start of the 90s.

Hosting the parties - which take place at Amnesia on Monday 6th June and Tuesday 27th September 2022 - will be DJ Judge Jules, who put together the soundtrack and the "mix" that the two lads put together called "Big Girl (All I Wanna Do is Do It)".

Jules told the Metro: "Having been in Ibiza when its as filmed 20 years ago, I could never have imagines that K&P would have such enduring musical and cultural significance.

"There have bee a number of films covering Ibiza culture, but none has come close to Kevin and Perry, in terms of everlasting popularity.

"Going back to where it all started for the 20th anniversary in Amnesia will be a special occasion indeed."

Kathy Burke and Harry Enfield in Kevin & Perry Go Large. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Also performing over the two nights will be Seb Fontaine, who appeared on screen as the club DJ in the film.

Early bird tickets are on sale now!