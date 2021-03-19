Paddy McGuinness pokes fun at Patsy Palmer's GMB walkout

By Jenny Mensah

The TV personality referenced the viral moment when talking about his own glowing caption of "comedy genius" on the breakfast show.

Paddy McGuinness has referenced Patsy Palmer cutting her interview short on Good Morning Britain.

The TV personality and funnyman appeared on the breakfast show, where he was interviewed by Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway.

When he read the caption underneath him, he joked: "Well done on the 'comedy genius Paddy McGuinness' there's no walking off with that!

"I am going nowhere. I'll be here on Monday!"

Paddy McGuinness pokes fun at Patsy Palmer's GMB walkout. Picture: 1. GMB 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for JD Malat Gallery

The joke was of course in reference to Patsy Palmer's refusal to continue her interview on the show earlier this week, after she noticed the caption underneath her read: "Addict to wellness guru".

After leaning in to read the caption, Palmer said: "It is not OK to have an addict written on the bottom of the screen."

Just before shutting her laptop, the 48-year-old added: "I’m just gonna do a Piers and leave".

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid were left taken aback by the situation. but apologised for the offence caused by the caption.

Shephard, who is currently standing in as a replacement for Piers Morgan said they "mistakenly misread" the situation.

Meanwhile, Reid added: "Well that is a terrible shame... I had no idea that was written on the screen, and she is entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on".

Patsy Palmer has had a well-known history with alcohol and drug abuse, which she revealed spanned 20 years.

As detailed in The Mirror, the flame haired star - who first went on stage aged six, admitted drinking alcohol at eight, sniffing solvents from 11 and snorting cocaine at 13 and continuing her habit while she was in her most famous role in EastEnders.

Quite often, I’d party all night and go into work the next morning, just ­grabbing sleep on the set whenever I could," she recalled. "I don’t know how I survived."

Patsy Palmer - whose real name is Julie Ann ­Harris - now lives in Malibu with her husband Richard and their children Fenton, Emilia and Bertie.

