Oscars 2026: Full list of winners at the 98th Academy Awards

Jessie Buckley, Michael B. Jordan and EJAE accept their Academy Awards. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday 15th March. Find out who won big with the full list of Oscars winners here.

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The 2026 Oscars took place on Sunday (15th March) with the star-studded awards ceremony seeing Michael B. Jordan take home the Best Actor award for his role in Sinners and Jessie Buckley taking home the gong for Best Actress for her role in Hamnet- making her the first Irish actress to win the award.

The night also witnessed a rare joint win for Best Live Action Short Film with The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva sharing the prize.

See the full list of winners below...

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley wins best actress for 'Hamnet'

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Oscars 2026 full winners list:

Best picture

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The Secret Agent

F1

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Best actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best actor in a leading role

Michael B Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Best supporting actor

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Best original screenplay

Sinners - WINNER

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Blue Moon

Best adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Best animated short film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best live action short film (tied category)

The Singers - WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best original score

Sinners - WINNER

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle after Another

Best animated feature film

KPop Demon Hunters

Zootopia 2

Arco

Elio

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Best casting

One Battle after Another - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best cinematography

Sinners - WINNER

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film

Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film

All the Empty Rooms - WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best film editing

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sinners

Marty Supreme

F1: The Movie

Sentimental Value

Best international feature film

Sentimental Value (Norway)- WINNER

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best original song

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

I Lied To You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Best costume design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan wins Oscar for best actor for 'Sinners'

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