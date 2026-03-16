Oscars 2026: Full list of winners at the 98th Academy Awards

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16 March 2026, 10:35 | Updated: 16 March 2026, 10:41
The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday 15th March. Find out who won big with the full list of Oscars winners here.
The 2026 Oscars took place on Sunday (15th March) with the star-studded awards ceremony seeing Michael B. Jordan take home the Best Actor award for his role in Sinners and Jessie Buckley taking home the gong for Best Actress for her role in Hamnet- making her the first Irish actress to win the award.
The night also witnessed a rare joint win for Best Live Action Short Film with The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva sharing the prize.
See the full list of winners below...
Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley wins best actress for 'Hamnet'
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One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Train Dreams
Bugonia
The Secret Agent
F1
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Michael B Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
Blue Moon
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Bugonia
Frankenstein
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
The Singers - WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners - WINNER
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle after Another
KPop Demon Hunters
Zootopia 2
Arco
Elio
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
One Battle after Another - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Sinners - WINNER
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
Train Dreams
Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting through Rocks
The Perfect Neighbor
All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Marty Supreme
F1: The Movie
Sentimental Value
Sentimental Value (Norway)- WINNER
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
I Lied To You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams from Train Dreams
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sinners
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle after Another
Sinners
Sirat
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Michael B. Jordan wins Oscar for best actor for 'Sinners'
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