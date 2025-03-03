Oscars 2025: Full list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards

3 March 2025, 10:02

Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin at the 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin all won at the 2025 Oscars. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

By Jenny Mensah

The 97th Academy Awards took place on Sunday. Find out who won big with the full list of Oscars winners below.

The 2025 Oscars took place on Sunday (2nd March) with the star-studded awards ceremony, including a performance of Defying Gravity with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Enrivo.

Anora dominated the awards, while Mikey Madison was named best actress and Adrien Brody won the best actor gong for The Brutalist.

See the full list of winners below...

Oscars 2025 full list of winners:

Best Actor

Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Actress

Mikey Madison for Anora

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

International Film

I’m Still Here

Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

Original Screenplay

Sean Baker for Anora

Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan for Conclave

Animated Film

Flow

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Costume Design

Paul Tazewell for Wicked

Cinematography

Lol Crawley for The Brutalist

Documentary Short Film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Production Design

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

Film Editing

Sean Baker for Anora

Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot

Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress

