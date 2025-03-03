Oscars 2025: Full list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards

On Air Now
The 97th Academy Awards took place on Sunday. Find out who won big with the full list of Oscars winners below.
The 2025 Oscars took place on Sunday (2nd March) with the star-studded awards ceremony, including a performance of Defying Gravity with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Enrivo.
Anora dominated the awards, while Mikey Madison was named best actress and Adrien Brody won the best actor gong for The Brutalist.
See the full list of winners below...
Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Mikey Madison for Anora
Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
I’m Still Here
No Other Land
El Mal from Emilia Perez
Sean Baker for Anora
Peter Straughan for Conclave
Flow
Dune: Part Two
Paul Tazewell for Wicked
Lol Crawley for The Brutalist
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
The Substance
Sean Baker for Anora
I’m Not a Robot
In the Shadow of the Cypress
