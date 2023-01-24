Oscars 2023: Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on 12th March. Picture: BFA/Collection Christophel/FlixPix/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

The 95th Academy Awards takes place in March. Find out the Oscars 2023 start date and time, who's nominated, how to watch it and more.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced at a special ceremony this afternoon (24th January), with Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, All Quiet On The Western Front. Elvis and The Banshees Of Inisherin all receiving nominations.

See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations below, plus everything we know about this year's ceremony.

Oscars 2022: What is the Oscars' date and start time?

The 95th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 12th March 2023 at 5pm Pacific Time/8pm Eastern Time.

The show will air at 1am UK time on Monday 13th March.

Oscars 2023: Where is it being held?

The Oscars is returning to the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles.

When and how can I watch the 2023 Oscars in the UK

The Oscars will air live on ABC in the US - in the UK, Sky Cinema Oscars will host the ceremony - and it will be available on NOW TV.