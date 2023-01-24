Oscars 2023: Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK
24 January 2023, 16:47 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 16:56
The 95th Academy Awards takes place in March. Find out the Oscars 2023 start date and time, who's nominated, how to watch it and more.
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced at a special ceremony this afternoon (24th January), with Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, All Quiet On The Western Front. Elvis and The Banshees Of Inisherin all receiving nominations.
See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations below, plus everything we know about this year's ceremony.
Oscars 2022: What is the Oscars' date and start time?
The 95th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 12th March 2023 at 5pm Pacific Time/8pm Eastern Time.
The show will air at 1am UK time on Monday 13th March.
Oscars 2023: Where is it being held?
The Oscars is returning to the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles.
When and how can I watch the 2023 Oscars in the UK
The Oscars will air live on ABC in the US - in the UK, Sky Cinema Oscars will host the ceremony - and it will be available on NOW TV.
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana De Armas - Blonde
Andrea Risenborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle Of Sadness
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Original Song
Applause (from Tell It like a Woman)
Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (from RRR)
This Is A Life (from Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Eo (Poland)
The Quiet Girls (Ireland)
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Best Short Film (Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Film Editing
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond - Elvis
Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Monika Willi - Tár
Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvix
The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
James Friend - All Quiet On The Western Front
Darius Khondji - Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Trusths
Elvis - Mandy Walker
Empire Of Light - Roger Deakins
Tár - Florian Hoffmeister
Best Costume Design
Babylon - Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front - Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley