Oscars 2023: Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK

24 January 2023, 16:47 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 16:56

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on 12th March
The 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on 12th March. Picture: BFA/Collection Christophel/FlixPix/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

The 95th Academy Awards takes place in March. Find out the Oscars 2023 start date and time, who's nominated, how to watch it and more.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced at a special ceremony this afternoon (24th January), with Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, All Quiet On The Western Front. Elvis and The Banshees Of Inisherin all receiving nominations.

See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations below, plus everything we know about this year's ceremony.

Oscars 2022: What is the Oscars' date and start time?

The 95th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 12th March 2023 at 5pm Pacific Time/8pm Eastern Time.

The show will air at 1am UK time on Monday 13th March.

Oscars 2023: Where is it being held?

The Oscars is returning to the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles.

When and how can I watch the 2023 Oscars in the UK

The Oscars will air live on ABC in the US - in the UK, Sky Cinema Oscars will host the ceremony - and it will be available on NOW TV.

  1. Best Actor In A Leading Role

    • Austin Butler - Elvis
    • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
    • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
    • Bill Nighy - Living

  2. Best Actor In A Supporting Role

    • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
    • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
    • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  3. Best Actress In A Leading Role

    • Cate Blanchett - Tár
    • Ana De Armas - Blonde
    • Andrea Risenborough - To Leslie
    • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
    • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  4. Best Actress In A Supporting Role

    • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Hong Chau - The Whale
    • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  5. Best Picture

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way Of Water
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Triangle Of Sadness
    • Women Talking

  6. Best Director

    • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
    • Todd Field - Tár
    • Ruben Östlund - Triangle Of Sadness

  7. Best Animated Feature Film

    • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
    • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
    • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
    • The Sea Beast
    • Turning Red

  8. Best Original Song

    • Applause (from Tell It like a Woman)
    • Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Lift Me Up (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Naatu Naatu (from RRR)
    • This Is A Life (from Everything Everywhere All at Once)

  9. Best Original Score

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Babylon
    • The Banshees Of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All At Once
    • The Fabelmans

  10. Best International Feature Film

    • All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
    • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
    • Close (Belgium)
    • Eo (Poland)
    • The Quiet Girls (Ireland)

  11. Best Documentary Feature Film

    • All That Breathes
    • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
    • Fire Of Love
    • A House Made Of Splinters
    • Navalny

  12. Best Documentary Short Film

    • The Elephant Whisperers
    • Haulout
    • How Do You Measure A Year?
    • The Martha Mitchell Effect
    • Stranger At The Gate

  13. Best Animated Short Film

    • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
    • The Flying Sailor
    • Ice Merchants
    • My Year Of Dicks
    • An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

  14. Best Short Film (Live Action)

    • An Irish Goodbye
    • Ivalu
    • Le Pupille
    • Night Ride
    • The Red Suitcase

  15. Best Original Screenplay

    • The Banshees Of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All At Once
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Triangle Of Sadness

  16. Best Adapted Screenplay

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Living
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Women Talking

  17. Best Film Editing

    • Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - The Banshees Of Inisherin
    • Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond - Elvis
    • Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All At Once
    • Monika Willi - Tár
    • Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick

  18. Best Production Design

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way Of Water
    • Babylon
    • Elvix
    • The Fabelmans

  19. Best Cinematography

    • James Friend - All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Darius Khondji - Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Trusths
    • Elvis - Mandy Walker
    • Empire Of Light - Roger Deakins
    • Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

  20. Best Costume Design

    • Babylon - Mary Zophres
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
    • Elvis - Catherine Martin
    • Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
    • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan

  21. Best Makeup And Hairstyling

    • All Quiet On The Western Front - Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
    • The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
    • Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
    • The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

  22. Best Sound

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way Of Water
    • The Batman
    • Elvis
    • Top Gun: Maverick

  23. Best Visual Effects

    • All Quiet On The Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way Of Water
    • The Batman
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Top Gun: Maverick

