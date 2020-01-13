Oscar nominations 2020: the full list

13 January 2020, 15:18

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, 2018
Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, 2018. Picture: Startraks Photo/Shutterstock

Here's the full list of which films and stars have made the Oscars 2020 shortlist.

Joker leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

The DC Comics origins tale will battle for the Best Picture accolade alongside Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the wartime drama 1917, as well as Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

All three of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Sam Mendes (1917), alongside Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and The Irishman helmsman Martin Scorsese.

Joaquin Phoenix is up for Best Actor In A Leading Role, alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two Oscars: Actress In A Leading Role for Marriage Story - where she's up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Actress In A Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.

  1. Best Picture

    Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In HollywoodParasite

  2. Best Actor in a Leading Role

    Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
    Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
    Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory
    Adam Driver - Marriage Story
    Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

  3. Best Actress in a Leading Role

    Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
    Charlize Theron - Bombshell
    Renee Zellweger - Judy

  4. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
    Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
    Al Pacino - The Irishman
    Joe Pesci - The Irishman
    Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

  5. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Laura Dern - Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
    Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
    Florence Pugh - Little Women
    Margot Robbie - Bombshell

  6. Best Director

    The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
    Joker - Todd Phillips
    1917 - Sam Mendes
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
    Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

  7. Best Adapted Screenplay

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    The Two Popes

  8. Best Original Screenplay

    Knives Out
    Marriage Story
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
    Parasite

  9. Film Editing

    Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Parasite

  10. Best Original Score

    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    1917
    Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

  11. Best Cinematography

    The Irishman
    Joker
    The Lighthouse
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

  12. Best International Feature Film

    Corpus Christi
    Honeyland
    Les Miserables
    Pain And Glory
    Parasite

  13. Best Sound Mixing

    Ad Astra
    Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
    Joker
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

  14. Best Sound Editing

    Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
    Joker
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
    Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

  15. Costume Design

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

  16. Best Animated Feature Film

    How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    I Lost My Body
    Klaus
    Missing Link
    Toy Story 4

  17. Animated Short Film

    Dcera (Daughter)
    Hair Love
    Kitbull
    Memorable
    Sister

  18. Make-up and Hairstyling

    Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
    1917

  19. Best Original Song

    I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
    (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
    I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
    Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
    Stand Up - Harriet

  20. Production Design

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    1917
    Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
    Parasite

  21. Live Action Short Film

    Brotherhood
    Nefta Football Club
    Saria
    The Neighbors' Window
    A Sister

  22. Best Visual Effects

    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    1917
    Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

  23. Documentary Feature

    American Factory
    The Cave
    The Edge Of Democracy
    For Sama
    Honeyland

  24. Documentary Short Subject

    In The Absence
    Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
    Life Overtakes Me
    St Louis Superman
    Walk Run Cha-Cha

