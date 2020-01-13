Oscar nominations 2020: the full list
13 January 2020, 15:18
Here's the full list of which films and stars have made the Oscars 2020 shortlist.
Joker leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nominations.
The DC Comics origins tale will battle for the Best Picture accolade alongside Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the wartime drama 1917, as well as Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.
All three of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Sam Mendes (1917), alongside Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and The Irishman helmsman Martin Scorsese.
Joaquin Phoenix is up for Best Actor In A Leading Role, alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two Oscars: Actress In A Leading Role for Marriage Story - where she's up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Actress In A Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.
-
Best Picture
Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In HollywoodParasite
-
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
-
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
-
Best Director
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
-
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
-
Film Editing
Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
-
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
-
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
-
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-
Best Sound Editing
Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
-
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-
Best Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
-
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
-
Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
-
Best Original Song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up - Harriet
-
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
-
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
The Neighbors' Window
A Sister
-
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
-
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
-
Documentary Short Subject
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha