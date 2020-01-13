Oscar nominations 2020: the full list

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, 2018. Picture: Startraks Photo/Shutterstock

Here's the full list of which films and stars have made the Oscars 2020 shortlist.

Joker leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

The DC Comics origins tale will battle for the Best Picture accolade alongside Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the wartime drama 1917, as well as Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

All three of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Sam Mendes (1917), alongside Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and The Irishman helmsman Martin Scorsese.

Joaquin Phoenix is up for Best Actor In A Leading Role, alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two Oscars: Actress In A Leading Role for Marriage Story - where she's up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Actress In A Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.