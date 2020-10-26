Orlando Bloom gets Borat birthday message for Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with Borat's birthday message. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images/Instagram

The actor enlisted Sacha Baron Cohen to record an in-character video for his fiancée.

Orlando Bloom has made Katy Perry's birthday "dream come true" - by getting her a personal message from none other than Borat.

The Lord Of The Rings actor managed to enlist Sacha Baron Cohen himself to get into character as the hapless Kazakh reporter to wish his fiancée a special day when she turned 36 on Sunday (25 October).

Bloom shared the clip of Sacha on Instagram and wrote: "@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

“katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈”



Orlando’s post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/wv79PlSdmu — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) October 25, 2020

In the video, Borat made a joke about Orlando's famous naked paddle-boarding pictures from 2016.

Borat's message said: "Jak sie masz, Katy Pepsi

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one.

"It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake."

Katy was thrilled by the surprise and shared the video on her own Instagram account.

The singer - who gave birth to daughter Daisy in August - has been enjoying the long-awaited comedy sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, so much, she has urged Orlando to watch it multiple times with her. She recently shared the film's trailer on Instagram.