Noel Fielding to star as Dick Turpin in new Apple TV+ comedy series

Noel Fielding stars as Dick Turpin in his upcoming comedy-adventure series. Picture: Apple TV+

By Radio X

The Great British Bake Off co-host and Mighty Boosh star will play the famous highwayman in a new comedy series set for the streaming platform.

Noel Fielding is set to star as Dick Turpin in a brand-new comedy series for Apple TV+.



The Great British Bake Off co-host will take on the role of the famous highwayman in the upcoming show, which will mix real-life events with fantasy and give them a comedic twist.

The series - which is directed by Ben Palmer and written by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis - is inspired by the real-life story of Turpin, who became a ring leader of thieves in the early 1730s and was notorious for robbing unsuspecting travellers who'd strayed off the beaten path.

Dick Turpin remained active in his criminal activities until 1739, when he was caught red handed for stealing a horse and executed for his crimes. However, he left behind a legacy following his death, with his story being adapted and retold numerous times for film, theatre and TV.

Apple TV+ said in a statement: "In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

"Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity – and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."



The 48-year-old stand-up comedian - who is best known for co-creating The Mighty Boosh alongside Julian Barratt - will aim to retell the story of the notorious bandit and his infamous escapades in the as-yet-untitled series.



The show, which is also executive produced by Fielding, is yet to have a release date.

